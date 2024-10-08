Home Business Wire SkyWater Technology to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2024
SkyWater Technology to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 7, 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that it will report its fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results following the close of the market on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The same afternoon, management will host a webcast to discuss its business and financial results.


SkyWater Technology Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. CST (4:30 p.m. EST)

Live Webcast: available at https://ir.skywatertechnology.com or directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/163718612.

An archived webcast will be available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology within diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard ICs, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics and advanced packaging. SkyWater serves the growing markets of aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, industrial and quantum computing. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com
SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | media@skywatertechnology.com

