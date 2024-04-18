Home Business Wire SkyWater Technology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 8th, 2024
SkyWater Technology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 8th, 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that it intends to report its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results following the close of the market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The same afternoon, management will host a webcast to discuss its business and financial results.


SkyWater Technology Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. CDT (4:30 p.m. EDT)

Live Webcast: available at https://ir.skywatertechnology.com or directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/724642168.

An archived webcast will be available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service (TaaS) model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard ICs, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit www.skywatertechnology.com/.

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com
SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | media@skywatertechnology.com

