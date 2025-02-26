SkyWater Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Record Fiscal Year Revenue, Gross Profit and EPS

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 ended December 29, 2024.

Financial Highlights for Q4 2024:

Revenue decreased (5)% year-over-year to $75.5 million.

Gross margin increased to 25.6% on a GAAP basis, compared to 15.2% in Q4 2023, and increased to 26.6% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 17.4% in Q4 2023.

Net loss to shareholders of $0.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, and net income to shareholders of $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis, compared to net loss to shareholders of $10.3 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, and net loss to shareholders of $1.1 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis in Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 million, or 13.5% of revenue, compared to $10.6 million, or 13.4% of revenue in Q4 2023.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:

Revenue increased 19% year-over-year to a record $342.3 million.

Gross margin decreased to 20.3% on a GAAP basis, compared to 20.7% in fiscal year 2023, and decreased to 21.0% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 22.0% in fiscal year 2023.

Net loss to shareholders of $6.8 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, and net income to shareholders of $2.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis, compared to net loss to shareholders of $30.8 million, or $(0.68) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, and net loss to shareholders $7.7 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis in fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of $34.3 million, or 10.0% of revenue, compared to $37.2 million, or 13.0% of revenue in fiscal year 2023.

“Our financial results for fiscal year 2024 demonstrate the strength of our highly differentiated, technology foundry business model, within a dynamic and growing domestic semiconductor ecosystem,” commented Thomas Sonderman, CEO. “In the nearly four years since our IPO, we have successfully transformed a mature fabrication facility into a monetized Advanced Technology Services (ATS) business, which has grown to a scale that supported record revenues and profitability for SkyWater in 2024. The past year has also brought a number of key milestones establishing SkyWater as ‘America’s Foundry,’ including the launch of our ThermaView℠ platform, initial terms of our CHIPS funding award, multiple ATS customers beginning initial phases of production at SkyWater Minnesota, and significant progress preparing our Florida operations for advanced fan-out wafer-level production. For the year ahead, we are driving for continued top-line momentum in ATS as well as a rebound in our Wafer Services business from current levels, which we expect will be supported by an increasing mix of new products and customers as we progress through the year. We expect the growing revenue momentum through the year will result in the expansion of our gross margins, continued strong adjusted EBITDA, and another positive year for non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2025.”

Significant Highlights of the Past Year:

Record financial results for fiscal 2024. SkyWater achieved record revenues and gross profit, strong adjusted EBITDA, and positive non-GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2024, driven primarily by strong growth in ATS development revenues compared to fiscal 2023.

SkyWater achieved record revenues and gross profit, strong adjusted EBITDA, and positive non-GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2024, driven primarily by strong growth in ATS development revenues compared to fiscal 2023. Launch of ThermaView℠ Solutions. SkyWater recently launched its first platform dedicated to read-out IC (ROIC) and microbolometer solutions for thermal imaging applications. With the increasing demand for advanced infrared sensing, ThermaView positions SkyWater as a key supplier in a rapidly-growing $9 billion market spanning defense, industrial, and medical applications.

SkyWater recently launched its first platform dedicated to read-out IC (ROIC) and microbolometer solutions for thermal imaging applications. With the increasing demand for advanced infrared sensing, ThermaView positions SkyWater as a key supplier in a rapidly-growing $9 billion market spanning defense, industrial, and medical applications. Announced preliminary CHIPS funding award. SkyWater signed a preliminary memorandum of terms with the CHIPS for America program late in 2024. The proposed $16 million CHIPS program award is expected to be combined with $19 million in incentives from the State of Minnesota’s Forward Fund in order to augment the substantial outside funding already awarded to SkyWater to date, accelerating our plans to enhance production capabilities at our Minnesota facility.

SkyWater signed a preliminary memorandum of terms with the CHIPS for America program late in 2024. The proposed $16 million CHIPS program award is expected to be combined with $19 million in incentives from the State of Minnesota’s Forward Fund in order to augment the substantial outside funding already awarded to SkyWater to date, accelerating our plans to enhance production capabilities at our Minnesota facility. Unprecedented level of customer CapEx co-investment. Nearly $77 million in Tools revenue recognized in fiscal 2024 marks a strong start to an anticipated multi-year period of record levels of customer CapEx co-investment. Tool installations during 2024 were primarily focused on adding advanced capabilities and increased capacity within our Minnesota operations in support of future growth ahead for multiple strategic programs, including the installation of a first-of-its-kind Multibeam e-beam lithography system.

Nearly $77 million in Tools revenue recognized in fiscal 2024 marks a strong start to an anticipated multi-year period of record levels of customer CapEx co-investment. Tool installations during 2024 were primarily focused on adding advanced capabilities and increased capacity within our Minnesota operations in support of future growth ahead for multiple strategic programs, including the installation of a first-of-its-kind Multibeam e-beam lithography system. Strong progress transitioning multiple ATS development programs into production. SkyWater’s strategy to collaborate closely with multiple customers as they transition ATS development programs into production yielded positive progress over the year. We launched production with optical sensing pioneer Lumotive, executed a multi-year supply agreement with NanoDX, and advanced Quantum-Si’s state-of-the-art proteome sequencing technology into production during 2024.

SkyWater’s strategy to collaborate closely with multiple customers as they transition ATS development programs into production yielded positive progress over the year. We launched production with optical sensing pioneer Lumotive, executed a multi-year supply agreement with NanoDX, and advanced Quantum-Si’s state-of-the-art proteome sequencing technology into production during 2024. Exciting progress in Florida operations supported by transformational $120 million contract award. Initial tool deliveries in support of our fan-out wafer-level packaging platform in Florida commenced in 2024, marking an important milestone as we accelerate the tooling and facilitization of our Florida operations in preparation for an expected 2025 ramp in Advanced Packaging revenues. We were pleased to announce the appointment of GM Bassel Haddad during 2024 to lead our Advanced Packaging operations, which we expect will be a compelling new revenue growth vector for SkyWater, beginning in 2025.

Q4 2024 Summary:

GAAP In millions, except per share data Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Y/Y * Q3 2024 Q/Q * ATS development revenue (1) $59.4 $57.2 4% $56.4 5% Wafer Services revenue $4.4 $12.0 (64)% $6.7 (35)% Combined ATS development and Wafer Services revenue $63.8 $69.2 (8)% $63.1 1% Tools revenue (2) $11.7 $9.9 18% $30.7 (62)% Total revenue * $75.5 $79.2 (5)% $93.8 (20)% Gross profit $19.3 $12.0 61% $20.2 (5)% Gross margin * 25.6% 15.2% 1,040 bps 21.6% 400 bps Net income (loss) to shareholders $(0.7) $(10.3) 93% $1.5 (145)% Basic income (loss) per share $(0.01) $(0.22) 94% $0.03 (145)% Diluted income (loss) per share $(0.01) $(0.22) 94% $0.03 (145)% Net income (loss) margin to shareholders (0.9)% (13.0)% 1,210 bps 1.6% (250) bps

Non-GAAP In millions, except per share data Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Y/Y * Q3 2024 Q/Q * Non-GAAP gross profit $20.1 $13.8 45% $20.9 (4)% Non-GAAP gross margin * 26.6% 17.4% 920 bps 22.3% 430 bps Non-GAAP net income (loss) to shareholders $1.9 $(1.1) 281% $3.6 (47)% Non-GAAP basic income (loss) per share $0.04 $(0.02) 278% $0.08 (47)% Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $0.04 $(0.02) 278% $0.08 (47)% Adjusted EBITDA $10.2 $10.6 (3)% $11.0 (7)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.5% 13.4% 10 bps 11.7% 180 bps

__________________

* Amounts calculated based on figures reported in thousands (1) ATS development revenue represents GAAP revenue primarily derived from process development services, tool installation and qualification services, facility and tool access, leases where SkyWater serves as lessor, and security services. (2) Tools revenue represents GAAP revenue primarily derived from the procurement and subsequent sale of equipment to our customers. While this equipment is owned by our customers, the equipment is retained in one of our fabs and is used to complete ATS customer programs.

Q4 2024 Results:

Revenue: Revenue of $75.5 million decreased (5)% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. ATS development revenue of $59.4 million increased 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Wafer Services revenue of $4.4 million decreased (64)% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Tools revenue of $11.7 million increased 18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenue of $75.5 million decreased (5)% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. ATS development revenue of $59.4 million increased 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Wafer Services revenue of $4.4 million decreased (64)% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Tools revenue of $11.7 million increased 18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $19.3 million, or 25.6% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $12.0 million, or 15.2% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $20.1 million, or 26.6% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $13.8 million, or 17.4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Tools revenue negatively impacted non-GAAP gross margin by 170 bps, compared to 130 bps in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross profit was $19.3 million, or 25.6% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $12.0 million, or 15.2% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $20.1 million, or 26.6% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $13.8 million, or 17.4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Tools revenue negatively impacted non-GAAP gross margin by 170 bps, compared to 130 bps in the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $16.6 million, compared to $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $14.8 million, compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating expenses were $16.6 million, compared to $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $14.8 million, compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss to shareholders was $0.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $10.3 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income to shareholders was $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $1.1 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss to shareholders was $0.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $10.3 million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income to shareholders was $1.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $1.1 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million, or 13.5% of total revenue, compared to $10.6 million , or 13.4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Summary:

GAAP In millions, except per share data FY2024 FY2023 Y/Y * ATS development revenue (1) $238.6 $210.9 13% Wafer Services revenue $26.9 $61.1 (56)% Combined ATS development and Wafer Services revenue $265.5 $272.0 (2)% Tool revenue (2) $76.8 $14.7 424% Total revenue * $342.3 $286.7 19% Gross profit $69.6 $59.3 17% Gross margin * 20.3% 20.7% (40) bps Net loss to shareholders $(6.8) $(30.8) 78% Basic and diluted loss per share $(0.14) $(0.68) 79% Net loss margin to shareholders (2.0)% (10.7)% 870 bps

Non-GAAP In millions, except per share data FY2024 FY2023 Y/Y * Non-GAAP gross profit $72.0 $63.0 14% Non-GAAP gross margin * 21.0% 22.0% (100) bps Non-GAAP net income (loss) to shareholders $2.7 $(7.7) 135% Non-GAAP basic income (loss) per share $0.06 $(0.17) 135% Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $0.06 $(0.17) 135% Adjusted EBITDA $34.3 $37.2 (8)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.0% 13.0% (300) bps

_______________

* Amounts calculated based on figures reported in thousands. (1) ATS development revenue represents GAAP revenue primarily derived from process development services, tool installation and qualification services, facility and tool access, leases where SkyWater serves as lessor, and security services. (2) Tools revenue represents GAAP revenue primarily derived from the procurement and subsequent sale of equipment to our customers. While this equipment is owned by our customers, the equipment is retained in one of our fabs and is used to complete ATS customer programs.

Fiscal Year 2024 Results:

Revenue: Revenue of $342.3 million increased 19% year-over-year. ATS development revenue of $238.6 million increased 13% year-over-year. Wafer Services revenue of $26.9 million decreased (56)% year-over-year. Tools Revenue of $76.8 million (22% of total revenue) increased significantly compared to $14.7 million (5% of total revenue) in 2023.

Revenue of $342.3 million increased 19% year-over-year. ATS development revenue of $238.6 million increased 13% year-over-year. Wafer Services revenue of $26.9 million decreased (56)% year-over-year. Tools Revenue of $76.8 million (22% of total revenue) increased significantly compared to $14.7 million (5% of total revenue) in 2023. Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $69.6 million, or 20.3% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $59.3 million, or 20.7% of total revenue, in 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $72.0 million, or 21.0% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $63.0 million, or 22.0% of total revenue, in 2023. Tools Revenue negatively impacted non-GAAP gross margin by 480bp in 2024 compared to 50bp in 2023.

GAAP gross profit was $69.6 million, or 20.3% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $59.3 million, or 20.7% of total revenue, in 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $72.0 million, or 21.0% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $63.0 million, or 22.0% of total revenue, in 2023. Tools Revenue negatively impacted non-GAAP gross margin by 480bp in 2024 compared to 50bp in 2023. Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $63.1 million, compared to $74.1 million in 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $56.0 million, compared to $54.7 million in 2023.

GAAP operating expenses were $63.1 million, compared to $74.1 million in 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $56.0 million, compared to $54.7 million in 2023. Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss to shareholders was $6.8 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $30.8 million, or $(0.68) per diluted share, in 2023. Non-GAAP net income to shareholders was $2.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $7.7 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, in 2023.

GAAP net loss to shareholders was $6.8 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $30.8 million, or $(0.68) per diluted share, in 2023. Non-GAAP net income to shareholders was $2.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $7.7 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $34.3 million, or 10.0% of total revenue, compared to $37.2 million, or 13.0% of total revenue, in 2023.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is contained in the tables below in the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Q1 2025 Financial Outlook:

For the first quarter of 2025, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $59 million to $63 million, of which approximately $1 million is expected to be tools revenue. We expect GAAP diluted net loss per share to be in the range of $(0.14) to $(0.20) and non-GAAP diluted net loss per share to be in the range of $(0.10) to $(0.16).

This outlook for non‑GAAP diluted net loss per share excludes anticipated equity-based compensation expense of approximately $2 million, or $0.04 per share. Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Webcast

SkyWater will host a conference call today, Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available online at IR.SkyWaterTechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology within diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard ICs, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics and advanced packaging. SkyWater serves the growing markets of aerospace and defense, automotive, biomedical, industrial and quantum computing. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Results

The Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to the finalization of the Company’s fourth quarter review and full-year audit and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those described in this press release.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including information or predictions concerning the Company’s future business, results of operations, financial performance, plans and objectives, competitive position, market trends, and potential growth and market opportunities. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “targets,” “projects,” “seeks” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to continue operating our fabrication facilities at full capacity; our ability to appropriately respond to changing technologies on a timely and cost-effective basis; our customer relationships and our ability to retain and expand our customer relationships; our ability to accurately predict our future revenues for the purpose of appropriately budgeting and adjusting our expenses; our expectations regarding dependence on our largest customers; our ability to diversify our customer base and develop relationships in new markets; the performance and reliability of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to procure tools, materials, and chemicals; our ability to control costs, including our operating and capital expenses; the size and growth potential of the markets for our solutions, and our ability to serve and expand our presence in those markets; the level of demand in our customers’ end markets; our ability to attract, train and retain key qualified personnel; adverse litigation judgments, settlements or other litigation-related costs; changes in trade policies, including the imposition of or increase in tariffs; our ability to raise additional capital or financing; our ability to accurately forecast demand; changes in local, regional, national and international economic or political conditions, including those resulting from increases in inflation and interest rates, a recession, or intensified international hostilities; the level and timing of U.S. government program funding; our ability to maintain compliance with certain U.S. government contracting requirements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K the Company filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,844 $ 18,382 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $398 and $180, respectively) 54,332 65,961 Contract assets (net of allowance for credit losses of $42 and $99, respectively) 20,890 29,666 Inventory 14,535 15,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,476 17,025 Total current assets 132,077 146,375 Property and equipment, net 172,705 159,367 Intangible assets, net 7,779 5,672 Other assets 8,488 5,342 Total assets $ 321,049 $ 316,756 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,073 $ 3,976 Accounts payable 29,590 19,614 Accrued expenses 36,829 48,291 Short-term financing, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 27,669 22,765 Contract liabilities 55,166 49,551 Total current liabilities 154,327 144,197 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, less current portion and net of unamortized debt issuance costs 34,704 36,098 Long-term contract liabilities 51,901 65,754 Deferred income tax liability, net 701 679 Other long-term liabilities 8,652 9,327 Total long-term liabilities 95,958 111,858 Total liabilities 250,285 256,055 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share (80,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023) — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (200,000 shares authorized; 47,704 and 47,028 shares issued and outstanding as of December 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 478 470 Additional paid-in capital 189,132 178,473 Accumulated deficit (131,996 ) (125,203 ) Total shareholders’ equity, SkyWater Technology, Inc. 57,614 53,740 Noncontrolling interests 13,150 6,961 Total shareholders’ equity 70,764 60,701 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 321,049 $ 316,756

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 29,

2024 September 29,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 29,

2024 December 31,

2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 75,487 $ 93,817 $ 79,154 $ 342,269 $ 286,682 Cost of revenue 56,190 73,582 67,143 272,643 227,390 Gross profit 19,297 20,235 12,011 69,626 59,292 Research and development expense 4,214 3,431 2,872 15,040 10,169 Selling, general, and administrative expense 12,430 12,095 15,092 48,026 63,911 Operating income (loss) 2,653 4,709 (5,953 ) 6,560 (14,788 ) Interest expense 1,978 1,988 2,898 8,837 10,826 Income (loss) before income taxes 675 2,721 (8,851 ) (2,277 ) (25,614 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 234 93 (450 ) 240 (521 ) Net income (loss) 441 2,628 (8,401 ) (2,517 ) (25,093 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,120 1,116 1,924 4,276 5,663 Net income (loss) attributable to SkyWater Technology, Inc. $ (679 ) $ 1,512 $ (10,325 ) $ (6,793 ) $ (30,756 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders, basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 47,659 47,523 47,020 47,396 45,507 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders, diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 47,659 47,640 47,020 47,396 45,507

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended December 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,517 ) $ (25,093 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 18,693 28,930 Accretion of investment tax credits (449 ) — Gain on sale of property and equipment (55 ) — Write-off of capital projects in process — 1,262 Amortization of debt issuance costs included in interest expense 1,676 1,755 Equity-based compensation expense 8,168 6,860 Warranty expense 5,455 4,200 Deferred income taxes 22 (560 ) Provision for credit losses 203 38 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 20,202 (33,371 ) Inventories 805 (1,944 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,595 ) (8,221 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (19,127 ) 17,073 Contract liabilities, current and long-term (8,237 ) 19,152 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,244 10,081 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of software and technology licenses (3,319 ) (1,871 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 55 — Purchases of property and equipment (15,215 ) (8,618 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,479 ) (10,489 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from draws on the revolving line of credit 346,500 259,350 Repayment of draws on the revolving line of credit (339,114 ) (297,649 ) Proceeds from tool financings 1,298 9,012 Repayment of tool financing advanced payments (920 ) — Principal payments on long-term debt (4,834 ) (2,356 ) Cash paid for principal on finance leases (646 ) (935 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to equity compensation plans 2,499 2,305 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the ATM — 20,398 Cash paid on licensed technology obligations (3,000 ) (2,350 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest 7,534 1,098 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (5,620 ) (108 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,697 (11,235 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 462 (11,643 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of fiscal year 18,382 30,025 Cash and cash equivalents - end of fiscal year $ 18,844 $ 18,382

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | Media@SkyWaterTechnology.com