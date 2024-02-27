SkyWater Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Sixth Straight Quarter of Record Revenue Culminates in 35% Growth Year for Fiscal 2023

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2023.





Financial Highlights for Q4 2023:

Revenue increased 22% year-over-year to a record $79.2 million.

Gross margin decreased to 15.2% on a GAAP basis, compared to 25.4% in Q4 2022, and decreased to 17.4% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 26.1% in Q4 2022.

Net loss to shareholders of $10.3 million, or $(0.22) per share on a GAAP basis, and net loss to shareholders of $1.1 million, or $(0.02) per share on a non-GAAP basis, compared to net loss to shareholders of $3.0 million, or $(0.07) per share on a GAAP basis, and net loss to shareholders $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per share on a non-GAAP basis in Q4 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million, or 13.4% of revenue, compared to $10.3 million, or 15.9% of revenue in Q4 2022.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2023:

Revenue increased 35% year-over-year to a record $286.7 million.

Gross margin increased to 20.7% on a GAAP basis, compared to 12.2% in fiscal year 2022, and increased to 22.0% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 13.7% in fiscal year 2022.

Net loss to shareholders of $30.8 million, or $(0.68) per share on a GAAP basis, and net loss to shareholders of $7.7 million, or $(0.17) per share on a non-GAAP basis, compared to net loss to shareholders of $39.6 million, or $(0.97) per share on a GAAP basis, and net loss to shareholders $30.3 million, or $(0.74) per share on a non-GAAP basis in fiscal year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $37.2 million, or 13.0% of revenue, compared to $7.7 million, or 3.6% of revenue in fiscal year 2022.

“We are pleased to deliver a solid finish to fiscal 2023, with revenue growth exceeding our earlier expectations as a result of strong customer demand for our differentiated Advanced Technology Services (ATS) business,” commented Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and chief executive officer. “We are now entering a multi-year stage of increased levels of customer investments in our production capacity and capabilities, and we anticipate these investments will enable SkyWater to achieve another year of revenue growth in 2024. The continued robust demand for our ATS business demonstrates that our customers’ innovation investments remain strong.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Significantly exceeded long-term growth targets in fiscal 2023, led by strong growth in ATS development revenue, which exceeded 50% year-over-year.

Secured customer commitments for capital investment over the next several years, supporting continued year-over-year revenue growth ahead.

Announced a Department of Defense award of up to $190 million for our Florida operation, reflecting the significant effort underway to expand advanced packaging capabilities domestically.

Submitted our full CHIPS application during Q4, targeting modernization and equipment upgrades to enhance production at our Bloomington, Minnesota manufacturing facility.

Continued momentum in bio-medical diagnostic applications culminated in the recent milestone announcement that Nautilus Biotech will be transitioning from ATS to Wafer Services for supply of its silicon-based microfluidic bio chips for proteome analysis.

Our strategic business transformation initiatives of 2023 are enabling us to deploy a leaner and more efficient organization toward delivering consistent, continuous enhancements in productivity and output in our ATS business.

Q4 2023 Summary:

GAAP In millions, except per share data Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Y/Y Q3 2023 Q/Q ATS development revenue (1) $57.2 $47.8 19% $53.9 6% Tool revenue (2) $9.9 $0.0 nm $3.2 206% Total ATS revenue $67.1 $47.9 40% $57.1 17% Wafer Services revenue $12.0 $17.2 (30)% $14.5 (17)% Total revenue $79.2 $65.1 22% $71.6 11% Gross profit $12.0 $16.6 (27)% $14.1 (15)% Gross margin 15.2% 25.4% (1,020) bps 19.8% (460) bps Net loss to shareholders $(10.3) $(3.0) 240% $(7.6) (36)% Basic loss per share $(0.22) $(0.07) 214% $(0.16) (38)% Net loss margin to shareholders (13.0)% (4.7)% (830) bps (10.6)% (240) bps nm – Not meaningful

Non-GAAP In millions, except per share data Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Y/Y Q3 2023 Q/Q Non-GAAP gross profit $13.8 $17.0 (19)% $14.6 (5)% Non-GAAP gross margin 17.4% 26.1% (870) bps 20.4% (300) bps Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders $(1.1) $(1.5) 27% $(2.2) 51% Non-GAAP basic loss per share $(0.02) $(0.03) 33% $(0.05) 60% Adjusted EBITDA $10.6 $10.3 2% $8.3 28% Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.4% 15.9% (250) bps 11.6% 180 bps

Fiscal Year 2023 Summary:

GAAP In millions, except per share data FY 2023 FY 2022 Y/Y ATS development revenue (1) $210.9 $137.9 53% Tool revenue (2) $14.7 $1.5 848% Total ATS revenue $225.6 $139.4 62% Wafer Services revenue $61.1 $73.5 (17)% Total revenue $286.7 $212.9 35% Gross profit $59.3 $26.0 128% Gross margin 20.7% 12.2% 850 bps Net loss to shareholders $(30.8) $(39.6) (22)% Basic loss per share $(0.68) $(0.97) (30)% Net loss margin to shareholders (10.7)% (18.6)% 790 bps

Non-GAAP In millions, except per share data FY 2023 FY 2022 Y/Y Non-GAAP gross profit $63.0 $29.1 116% Non-GAAP gross margin 22.0% 13.7% 830 bps Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders $(7.7) $(30.3) 75% Non-GAAP basic loss per share $(0.17) $(0.74) 77% Adjusted EBITDA $37.2 $7.7 383% Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.0% 3.6% 940 bps

(1) ATS development revenue represents GAAP revenue primarily derived from process development services, tool installation and qualification services, facility and tool access, and security services. (2) Tool revenue primarily represents GAAP revenue that arises from the purchase of equipment for our customers. This equipment is used to complete ATS customer programs.

Q4 2023 Results:

Revenue: Revenue of $79.2 million increased 22% year-over-year. Total ATS revenue of $67.1 million increased 40% year-over-year. Total ATS revenue included $9.9 million of tool revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Wafer Services revenue of $12.0 million decreased 30% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenue of $79.2 million increased 22% year-over-year. Total ATS revenue of $67.1 million increased 40% year-over-year. Total ATS revenue included $9.9 million of tool revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Wafer Services revenue of $12.0 million decreased 30% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $12.0 million, or 15.2% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $16.6 million, or 25.4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $13.8 million, or 17.4% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $17.0 million, or 26.1% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross profit was $12.0 million, or 15.2% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $16.6 million, or 25.4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $13.8 million, or 17.4% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $17.0 million, or 26.1% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $18.0 million, compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and included $5.3 million of project-based management consulting transformation fees related to long-term improvement in automation and operational efficiency that were not a component of operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating expenses were $18.0 million, compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and included $5.3 million of project-based management consulting transformation fees related to long-term improvement in automation and operational efficiency that were not a component of operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net Loss: GAAP net loss to shareholders of $10.3 million, or $(0.22) per share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $3.0 million, or $(0.07) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $1.1 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss to shareholders of $10.3 million, or $(0.22) per share, compared to a net loss to shareholders of $3.0 million, or $(0.07) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $1.1 million, or $(0.02) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss to shareholders of $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million, or 13.4% of total revenue, compared to $10.3 million, or 15.9% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below in the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Investor Webcast

SkyWater will host a conference call on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. CT to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available online at IR.SkyWaterTechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Results

The Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to the finalization of the Company’s fourth quarter review and full-year audit and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those described in this press release.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including information or predictions concerning the Company’s future business, results of operations, financial performance, plans and objectives, competitive position, market trends, and potential growth and market opportunities. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “targets,” “projects,” “seeks” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to continue operating our fabrication facilities at full capacity; our ability to appropriately respond to changing technologies on a timely and cost-effective basis; our customer relationships and our ability to retain and expand our customer relationships; our ability to accurately predict our future revenues for the purpose of appropriately budgeting and adjusting our expenses; our expectations regarding dependence on our largest customers; our ability to diversify our customer base and develop relationships in new markets; the performance and reliability of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to procure tools, materials, and chemicals; our ability to control costs, including our operating and capital expenses; the size and growth potential of the markets for our solutions, and our ability to serve and expand our presence in those markets; the level of demand in our customers’ end markets; our ability to attract, train and retain key qualified personnel in a competitive labor market; adverse litigation judgments, settlements or other litigation-related costs; changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs; our ability to raise additional capital or financing; our ability to accurately forecast demand; the level and timing of U.S. government program funding; our ability to maintain compliance with certain U.S. government contracting requirements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to meet our long-term growth targets; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K the Company filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 (in thousands, except share data) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,382 $ 30,025 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $180 and $1,638, respectively) 65,961 28,045 Contract assets (net of allowance for credit losses of $99 and $0, respectively) 29,666 34,625 Inventory 15,341 13,397 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,853 10,290 Income tax receivable 172 169 Total current assets 146,375 116,551 Property and equipment, net 159,367 179,915 Intangible assets, net 5,672 5,608 Other assets 5,342 3,690 Total assets $ 316,756 $ 305,764 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,976 $ 1,855 Accounts payable 19,614 21,102 Accrued expenses 48,291 25,212 Short-term financing, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 22,765 55,817 Contract liabilities 49,551 28,186 Total current liabilities 144,197 132,172 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, less current portion and net of unamortized debt issuance costs 36,098 35,181 Long-term incentive plan — 1,643 Long-term contract liabilities 65,754 67,967 Deferred income tax liability, net 679 1,239 Other long-term liabilities 9,327 13,585 Total long-term liabilities 111,858 119,615 Total liabilities 256,055 251,787 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share (80,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2023) — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (200,000,000 shares authorized; 47,028,159 and 43,704,876 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2023, respectively) 470 437 Additional paid-in capital 178,473 147,304 Accumulated deficit (125,203 ) (94,072 ) Total shareholders’ equity, SkyWater Technology, Inc. 53,740 53,669 Noncontrolling interests 6,961 308 Total shareholders’ equity 60,701 53,977 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 316,756 $ 305,764

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 October 1, 2023 January 1, 2023 December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 (in thousands, except share data) Revenue $ 79,154 $ 71,624 $ 65,087 $ 286,682 $ 212,941 Cost of revenue 67,143 57,477 48,536 227,390 186,974 Gross profit 12,011 14,147 16,551 59,292 25,967 Research and development expense 2,872 2,233 2,208 10,169 9,431 Selling, general, and administrative expense 15,092 16,105 13,040 63,911 46,303 Operating (loss) income (5,953 ) (4,191 ) 1,303 (14,788 ) (29,767 ) Other expense Loss on debt extinguishment — — (1,101 ) — (1,101 ) Interest expense (2,898 ) (2,507 ) (1,794 ) (10,826 ) (5,194 ) Total other expense (2,898 ) (2,507 ) (2,895 ) (10,826 ) (6,295 ) Loss before income taxes (8,851 ) (6,698 ) (1,592 ) (25,614 ) (36,062 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (450 ) (96 ) 852 (521 ) 809 Net loss (8,401 ) (6,602 ) (2,444 ) (25,093 ) (36,871 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,924 966 597 5,663 2,722 Net loss attributable to SkyWater Technology, Inc. $ (10,325 ) $ (7,568 ) $ (3,041 ) $ (30,756 ) $ (39,593 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.97 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share, basic and diluted 47,020,395 46,445,309 42,612,763 45,506,598 40,835,186

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 January 1, 2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (25,093 ) $ (36,871 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 28,930 28,192 Gain on sale of property and equipment — (3 ) Write-off of capital projects in process 1,262 — Amortization of debt issuance costs included in interest expense 1,755 909 Long-term incentive and equity-based compensation 6,860 8,610 Cash paid for contingent consideration in excess of initial valuation — (816 ) Deferred income taxes (560 ) 244 Cash paid for operating leases (49 ) (49 ) Cash paid for interest on finance leases (848 ) (757 ) Provision for credit losses 38 1,638 Loss on debt extinguishment — 1,101 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable and contract assets (33,371 ) (11,596 ) Inventories (1,944 ) (9,225 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,218 ) (5,288 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,296 21,787 Contract liabilities, current and long-term 19,152 (12,749 ) Income tax receivable and payable (3 ) 576 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,207 (14,297 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of software and licenses (1,871 ) (400 ) Purchases of property and equipment (8,618 ) (17,053 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,489 ) (17,453 ) Cash flows from financing activities Draws on revolving line of credit 259,350 63,006 Paydowns of revolving line of credit (297,649 ) — Net repayment on Revolver — (26,220 ) Proceeds from tool financings 9,012 — Principal payments on long-term debt (2,482 ) (1,224 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs — (4,168 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in secondary offering — 16,168 Cash paid for offering costs — (456 ) Cash paid for principal on finance leases (935 ) (1,603 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to equity compensation plans 2,305 1,800 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the ATM 20,398 3,919 Cash paid on licensed technology obligations (2,350 ) (1,150 ) Net contributions (distributions) from (to) noncontrolling interest 990 (1,214 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,361 ) 48,858 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (11,643 ) 17,108 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 30,025 12,917 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 18,382 $ 30,025

Supplemental Financial Information by Quarter

Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 (in thousands) ATS development revenue (1) $ 57,170 $ 53,891 $ 52,073 $ 47,770 $ 47,846 $ 34,953 $ 29,510 $ 25,591 Tool revenue (2) 9,936 3,243 936 536 30 219 313 984 Total ATS revenue $ 67,106 $ 57,134 $ 53,009 $ 48,306 $ 47,876 $ 35,172 $ 29,823 $ 26,575 Wafer Services revenue 12,048 14,490 16,802 17,788 17,211 17,154 17,584 21,546 Total revenue $ 79,154 $ 71,624 $ 69,811 $ 66,094 $ 65,087 $ 52,326 $ 47,407 $ 48,121 Tool revenue (2) $ 9,936 $ 3,243 $ 936 $ 536 $ 30 $ 219 $ 313 $ 984 Tool cost of revenue (2) 9,125 2,861 290 484 46 152 200 984 Tool gross profit (loss) $ 811 $ 382 $ 646 $ 52 $ (16 ) $ 67 $ 113 $ — Revenue impact of modified customer contracts $ — $ — $ 3,601 $ — $ 4,685 $ — $ — $ 8,230 Cost of revenue impact of modified customer contracts — — — — — — — 10,887 Gross profit (loss) impact of modified customer contracts $ — $ — $ 3,601 $ — $ 4,685 $ — $ — $ (2,657 )

__________________

(1) ATS development revenue represents GAAP revenue primarily derived from process development services, tool installation and qualification services, facility and tool access, and security services. (2) Tool revenue and cost of tool revenue primarily represent GAAP amounts that arise from the purchase of equipment for our customers. This equipment is used to complete ATS customer programs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide supplemental, non-GAAP financial information that our management regularly evaluates to provide additional insight to investors as supplemental information to our results reported using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We provide non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net loss to shareholders, and non-GAAP net loss to shareholders per share. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make informed operating decisions, complete strategic planning, prepare annual budgets, and evaluate Company and management performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful performance measures to our investors because they provide a baseline for analyzing trends in our business and exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings press release should not be viewed as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, other companies, including our peers, may calculate their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. As a result, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings press release may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

We also provide adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental non-GAAP measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before net interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation and certain other items that we do not view as indicative of our ongoing performance, including net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, business transformation costs, CHIPS Act specialist fees, management transition expense, SkyWater Florida start-up costs, and restructuring costs. Our management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to make informed operating decisions, complete strategic planning, prepare annual budgets, and evaluate Company and management performance. We believe adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure to our investors because it allows for an effective evaluation of our operating performance when compared to other companies, including our peers, without regard to financing methods or capital structures.

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | Media@SkyWaterTechnology.com

