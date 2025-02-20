SkyWater Technology Announces Earlier Availability of Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Webcast

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced earlier availability of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. With several companies in the semiconductor industry reporting Wednesday afternoon, February 26th, the company has rescheduled its financial report and webcast to precede market open on that same day, and at the same webcast link provided earlier.

SkyWater Technology Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

New Time: 7:30 a.m. CST (8:30 a.m. EST)

Live Webcast: available at https://ir.skywatertechnology.com or directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/983588861.

An archived webcast will be available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page: https://ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology within diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard ICs, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics and advanced packaging. SkyWater serves the growing markets of aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, industrial and quantum computing. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

