SkyWater Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference



May 31, 2023, at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis, MN (1x1s only)

Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



June 1, 2023, at the Lotte Palace New York, NY (1x1s only)

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference



June 6, 2023, at the Intercontinental Boston, MA (webcast presentation at 3:00pm EDT)

Investor presentation material utilized during these events, as well as a live and archived webcast of the Stifel conference presentation, will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

