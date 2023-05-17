<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire SkyWater Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

SkyWater Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in these upcoming investor conferences in Q2:

Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

May 31, 2023, at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis, MN (1x1s only)

Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

June 1, 2023, at the Lotte Palace New York, NY (1x1s only)

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

June 6, 2023, at the Intercontinental Boston, MA (webcast presentation at 3:00pm EDT)

Investor presentation material utilized during these events, as well as a live and archived webcast of the Stifel conference presentation, will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

Contacts

SkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.com
SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | Media@SkyWaterTechnology.com

Articoli correlati

Lattice Wins 2023 SEAL Sustainability Innovation Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #ESG--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it was named a...
Continua a leggere

Phreesia Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare’s “Best Places to Work in Healthcare” for a Seventh Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one...
Continua a leggere

voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRIEDBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (the “Company”, or “voxeljet”), a provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Lattice Wins 2023 SEAL Sustainability Innovation Award

Business Wire