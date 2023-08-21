SkyWater Announces Appointment of Retired U.S. Army General Edward M. Daly to its Board of Directors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the appointment of General (U.S. Army retired) Edward M. Daly to its board of directors, effective October 1, 2023. After honorably serving the Nation for 36 years, General Daly retired in May 2023. In his last assignment, he served as the 20th Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, as one of only 16 4-star Generals in the United States Army. In this role, he led one of the Army’s largest commands with 190,000 military and Department of the Army civilians and contractors, providing logistics, sustainment/materiel readiness and installation support, that not only impacted the U.S. Army and Department of Defense, but also all 50 states and more than 150 countries.





“We are thrilled to welcome Ed to our board of directors. With his lengthy and remarkable military career, he brings extraordinary value to the company,” said SkyWater Chairman of the Board, Gary Obermiller. “His leadership experience will be a big benefit to our management team and his expertise, relevant to SkyWater’s business, will help position us for continued growth.”

Daly is the founder of Daly Consulting & Logistics, LLC, executing active consulting contracts in the areas of manufacturing, production, energy and logistics. As a multifunctional logistician who specialized in supporting the Army and the Joint Force from the Continental United States to the tactical points of need worldwide, Daly is an expert in combat operations, supply chain and manufacturing/production, distribution and effectively leading complex organizations. He is the highest ranking career logistician to graduate from West Point since its founding in 1802.

“It’s an exciting time to serve on SkyWater’s board of directors. Alongside our Nation’s focus on building a high-tech ecosystem to support national security, SkyWater is committed to providing domestic semiconductor manufacturing, securing IP and ensuring our supply chain,” said Daly. “Importantly, as a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry, SkyWater serves the needs of the defense community as well as commercial organizations. I’m also pleased with the company’s veteran recruitment program that helps support workforce development with a strong, diverse talent pool. I look forward to helping SkyWater further its initiatives to innovate and bring manufacturing leadership back to America.”

Daly hails from Jersey City, New Jersey, graduated from Saint Peter’s Preparatory School in 1983 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Ordnance Corps upon his graduation from the United States Military Academy in 1987. He earned Master’s Degrees in business administration from Gonzaga University and in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

His numerous awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge and Parachutist Badge. He has multiple combat tours in support of Operations DESERT/DESERT STORM, IRAQI FREEDOM and ENDURING FREEDOM. Daly is also a U.S. Army Ordnance Hall of Fame Inductee, a former Honorary ROCK of the Year Awardee and a member of the Saint Peter’s Prep Hall of Fame.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-CORP

Contacts

SkyWater Company Contact: Tara Luther | +1 952-851-5023 | tara.luther@skywatertechnology.com

SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | +1 949-280-5602 | lauri.julian@skywatertechnology.com