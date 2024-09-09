Skyloom Passes Optical Communication Terminal Testing Milestones, Moves to Scaling Production in Next Generation Facility

Skyloom Achieves Key Milestone with Successful Optical Interoperability Testing for Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyloom Global Corp., a U.S. innovator in Space data transport services and laser communication technologies, is proud to announce the successful completion of key testing milestones for its optical communication terminals (OCT) as part of the rigorous U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) interoperability qualification process. The recent tests, conducted at Naval Research Lab (NRL) facilities, confirmed the interoperability of Skyloom’s optical terminals with SDA’s ground interface and all optical terminal suppliers required for deployment on SDA Tranche 1 satellites. Testing was specifically focused on validating free space optical terminal pointing, acquisition, tracking, data transport and time transfer capabilities.









The successful test campaign was exhaustive, beginning at Skyloom’s facilities in Broomfield, Colorado, where a comprehensive set of tests was conducted to ensure readiness for the subsequent evaluation at NRL. Skyloom then proceeded to successfully pass the Optical Interoperability Test (OIT) qualification milestones at NRL, marking the second time the company has achieved this milestone, having previously met compliance with the SDA OCT standard during SDA’s Tranche 0 campaign.

With this achievement, Skyloom becomes one of only a few optical terminal manufacturers to successfully pass the SDA qualification process, underscoring the significance of interconnecting SDA’s Transport Layer and Tracking Layer satellites. Skyloom remains on track to deliver batches of optical terminals to various government and commercial customers. This is made possible by Skyloom reaching a critical milestone in Space Industrialization and scaling OCT production, with the opening of its new 25,000 square foot production facility in April 2023 and achieving AS 9100 Certification for product assurance manufacturing in September 2023.

“We are thrilled with the results of this test campaign,” said Santiago Tempone, Chief Technology Officer of Skyloom. “The successful completion of these tests is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. Passing these milestones was a proud moment for all of us and speaks volumes about the quality of our products and engineering teams. This achievement not only solidifies our position in the industry but also green lights production at our industrial-scale factory”.

