Skyloom Appoints Marc Eisenberg as CEO, Signaling New Phase of Growth for the Company

Skyloom solidifies its market position and sets the stage for its next growth phase by appointing Orbcomm’s former CEO, who brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial spirit and seasoned executive experience to the team.

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyloom Global Corp., America’s leading innovator in Space-based optical communications technology and services, is thrilled to announce that Marc Eisenberg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective September 9, 2024. He will join founder Marcos Franceschini who will maintain his role of President, reflecting the company’s commitment to evolving and advancing within the Space industry.





“Over the past seven years we have taken Skyloom from a startup to a technology leader in Space-based Optical Communications and one of a handful group of companies that have mastered industrialization of Optical Communications Terminals,” said Marcos Franceschini. “I can’t express how excited I am for the next phase of the company with products and services now commercialized and just beginning to enter the market. Marc’s addition is essential in taking us forward, scaling the business and cementing ourselves as a leader in the industry.”

Marc Eisenberg, a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience in the Space technology sector, joins Skyloom following a successful tenure as Chairman and CEO of Orbcomm Inc., a prominent global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. He led Orbcomm through its early stages, through an IPO and ultimately into a successful take-private transaction, valuing the company at over $1 billion. Under his leadership, ORBCOMM’s team grew from 80 to 800 people worldwide, and annual sales grew from start up to over $300 million.

Eisenberg’s leadership and strategic expertise in making Space-based telecommunication companies successful will be pivotal as Skyloom advances its position as a leader in optical communication services and continues to drive innovation in the Space industry.

“I am impressed by Skyloom’s remarkable achievements, advanced technology, and position in an incredibly fast-growing market,” said Eisenberg. “I am honored by the Board’s trust and endorsement, and I look forward to working closely with founders Marcos Franceschini and Santiago Tempone, as well as the entire Skyloom team to build on their successes and continuing a trajectory of growth and innovation.”

About Skyloom

Skyloom Global Corp. is a Colorado-based telecommunications innovator founded with the mission to develop, deploy, and operate one of the fundamental pieces of tomorrow’s space-based telecommunication infrastructure for the provision of data transport services on a global scale. They leverage deep heritage in space optical communications networking technologies to enable real time data transfer so that customers and decision makers can leverage perishable information.

To learn more, please visit: www.skyloom.co

Contacts

Press only: press@skyloom.co, Lindsay Bunce