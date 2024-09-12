Skyloom Appoints Dan Jablonsky to its Board of Directors

Skyloom Appoints former Maxar Technologies CEO as Board Member, setting the stage for Transformative Corporate Growth

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyloom Global Corp., America’s leading pioneer in Space-based optical communications technology and services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dan Jablonsky to its Board of Directors. A trailblazer in technology, national security, and strategic leadership, Jablonsky joins Skyloom at a pivotal moment in its journey, bringing unparalleled expertise and a bold vision for the future.





This appointment signals Skyloom’s relentless commitment to growth, as the company continues to transform the landscape of optical communications technology with groundbreaking solutions. Jablonsky’s track record of scaling aerospace companies to enhance America’s national security resonates with Skyloom’s mission to expand the United States’ critical Space-based telecommunication capabilities.

“Since day one, Skyloom has been dedicated to solving the most pressing challenges in Space-based telecommunications, delivering unmatched data-transport capacity and security,” said Marcos Franceschini, President and co-founder of Skyloom. “Our technology is revolutionizing the way our customers harness real-time applications, providing a powerful, always-on communication network. Dan’s addition to our board is not only timely but essential. His deep understanding of our customers’ needs, and proven track record of corporate success make him an ideal addition to the board to help guide us through this exciting, transformative phase of growth.”

As the former President and CEO of Maxar, Jablonsky led the company through an extraordinary turnaround, spearheading key technological advancements and securing groundbreaking contracts. His leadership culminated in a $3.5 billion deal with the National Reconnaissance Office and the subsequent acquisition of Maxar by Advent International for $6.4 billion, delivering exceptional shareholder value.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Board of Skyloom at such a transformative time,” said Dan Jablonsky. “Skyloom is defining the future of optical communications services, addressing critical challenges and unlocking immense value in the global market. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help fuel the company’s growth and contribute to its bold vision for the future.”

Jablonsky’s arrival marks a new chapter for Skyloom as it positions itself to lead the next wave of innovation in optical communications. His strategic insight and visionary leadership are set to propel the company to new heights as it continues its mission to reshape the industry.

About Skyloom

Skyloom Global Corp. is a Colorado-based telecommunications innovator founded with the mission to develop, deploy, and operate one of the fundamental pieces of tomorrow’s space-based telecommunication infrastructure for the provision of data transport services on a global scale. They leverage deep heritage in space optical communications networking technologies to enable real time data transfer so that customers and decision makers can leverage perishable information.

To learn more, please visit: www.skyloom.co

Contacts

For further information, press only: press@skyloom.co, Lindsay Bunce