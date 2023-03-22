SkyHive Founder and CEO Sean Hinton Named a 2023 Henry Crown Fellow

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyHive®, a generative AI software company that is helping companies and communities around the world move from job-based to skill-based, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Sean Hinton, has been selected by the Aspen Institute to be part of its prestigious 2023 Henry Crown Fellowship Program. The program, which was established in 1997, includes entrepreneurial leaders such as Aneel Bhusri of Workday, Reed Hastings of Netflix, Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn, and Greylock Partners.

The Henry Crown Fellowship seeks to develop the next generation of community-spirited leaders. These entrepreneurial leaders have already achieved considerable success in the private sector and are “ looking toward the broader role they might take on in their communities or globally.” Only a few individuals are chosen each year; the selective process begins with nominations from existing Fellows, members of the Henry Crown Fellowship Board of Overseers, and the Aspen Institute Board of Trustees.

“ I am humbled and honored to be selected for such an esteemed program,” said Hinton. “ When I found my true purpose, it prompted me to start SkyHive and serve a purpose beyond profits: improving people’s lives by reskilling the world. Today, we are already helping countless people, from the private sector to the low-income boroughs of New York, to supporting refugees into employment. This is the impact that gives me my purpose, and I can’t wait to collaborate and learn from like-minded luminaries.”

“ Moving leaders ‘beyond success to significance’ is what the Henry Crown Fellowship Program is all about,” said Executive Director of the Henry Crown Fellowship Program, Tonya Hinch. “ Sean is an amazing addition to this year’s program. We look forward to his lifetime engagement around legacy and impact as a Henry Crown Fellow.”

Hinton is already a recognized thought leader and innovator in labor economics and the Future of Work, having invented Quantum Labor Analysis® which marries economic theory with artificial intelligence to produce the most advanced real-time knowledge graph of jobs, skills, training, and labor market intelligence in the world. Sean is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, an Unreasonable Fellow, a member of the Young President’s Organization (YPO) and serves on the Board of Directors of TECHNATION. He previously served as Co-Chair of the Entrepreneurs Circle of the Canadian American Business Council (CABC) and a member of OECD’s Future of Work Forum Engagement Group. In 2020, Hinton was invited by the Government of Canada to join the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) and represent Canada as one of the 15 founding countries. GPAI is one of the most extensive collaborations on AI policy and the first international standard for ethical AI. Before founding SkyHive, Hinton led a multinational company with 500 employees and 23 global offices.

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide. SkyHive is recognized as a top AI innovator by Forbes, a Gartner Cool Vendor in HCM, and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Leading enterprises use SkyHive’s cloud-based applications, Human Capital Operating System™, and SkyHive’s Quantum Labor Analysis® to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. In addition, SkyHive has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, GPAI, RAII, and others for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.

