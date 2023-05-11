Skyhigh Security’s Gabriela Ferado Named to CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel List

Honored for unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gabriela Ferado, Distribution Manager, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023.

The annual list recognizes female leaders from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

“At Skyhigh Security, we take pride in possessing a wealth of intelligent and innovative professionals across our departments,” said Paul Barbosa, Chief Revenue Officer, Skyhigh Security. “Gabriela is no exception; she has been an invaluable member of our team since our launch last year and played a key role in determining and executing our channel strategy. I am confident Gabriela will continue to drive success for Skyhigh Security’s channel partners in the future.”

Ferado joined Skyhigh Security after building her technology career first as a sales representative and then within the Channel team at McAfee. Her channel experience, both as an individual contributor and as a manager, allows her to understand the business holistically and achieve positive results for her partner community—including the ability to provide data-aware cloud security that supports rapid digital business transformation and hybrid work environments.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.

Contacts

Megan Roddy



Media Relations Specialist, Skyhigh Security



media@skyhighsecurity.com