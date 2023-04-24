Skyhigh Security Wins Two Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Skyhigh Security and CEO Gee Rittenhouse Take Top Honors in 11th Annual Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security today announced it was recognized as a recipient of the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global InfoSec Awards in two categories: Most Innovative Cloud-Native Security for its Security Service Edge (SSE) platform and Gee Rittenhouse as Top Chief Executive Officer.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s eleventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the world. The awards celebrate the achievements of companies in the information security space that have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The award winners were selected by a panel of certified professionals who voted based on their independent review of innovative security players with unique, next generation technologies.

“At Skyhigh Security, we know that in a cloud-first world we can’t use the same old approach to protecting data,” said Diana Massaro, Skyhigh Security CMO. “The complexities and challenges of securing data in the cloud abound, and we’re committed to continually innovating to help organizations protect vital data wherever it is. It’s an honor to again be recognized as industry leaders by Cyber Defense Magazine and the team of top judges in the infosec space.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Skyhigh Security is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

RSA 2023 attendees can join Skyhigh Security at the Moscone Center in San Francisco at Booth #S-4332 for insights and educational demos. More information about Skyhigh Security’s RSA 2023 presence is available here.

