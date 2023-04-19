Skyhigh Security Scores Highest in Two of Four Use Cases in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security today announced it was named one of the vendors in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge (SSE), an adjunct report to the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™, for its Security Service Edge platform. Out of ten of the vendors evaluated, Skyhigh Security scored highest in two of the four Use Cases in this report, including Secure Web and Cloud Usage and Detect and Mitigate Threats. Today’s recognition follows the company’s recent placement as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE, which evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

A complimentary copy of the Critical Capabilities for SSE is available on the Skyhigh Security website.

According to Gartner, “By 2025, 70% of organizations that implement agent based Zero Trust network access (ZTNA) will choose either a SASE or SSE provider for ZTNA, rather than a stand-alone offering.”

“We believe our ability to innovate with technology that simplifies data security by expanding Zero Trust principles to how the data is used, rather than how it is accessed, is the driving force behind our scores,” said Gee Rittenhouse, CEO, Skyhigh Security. “With the sheer amount of vendors who claim to operate in the SSE space, we pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with our global cloud platform. These results further emphasize our vision to offer a platform with one of the broadest levels of data protection on the market.”

The Skyhigh SSE Portfolio includes Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway, Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker, Skyhigh Private Access and other products, integrated into a comprehensive cloud platform, with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) as a core capability orchestrated across the web, cloud and private apps. The Skyhigh Security Service Edge Platform protects data and stops threats in the cloud across all Software-as-a-Service applications, Infrastructure-as-a-Service environments and Shadow IT, from a single, cloud-native enforcement point. As a cloud service, it gives organizations visibility and control of their data in the cloud, regardless of whether it’s in use at rest, or in motion.

