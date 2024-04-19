Skyhigh Security Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge

Skyhigh Security also recognized in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for SSE

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security today announced it was named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the second year in a row for its Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio. The Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. The company was also recognized in the companion Gartner report, the 2024 Critical Capabilities for SSE, receiving the highest score in the “Protect Data” Use Case.





A complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE is available on the Skyhigh Security website.

According to the report, by 2026, 85% of organizations seeking to secure their web, software-as-service (SaaS) and private applications will obtain the security capabilities from a SSE offering. In addition, 45% of organizations will prioritize advanced data security features for inspection and protection of data at rest and in motion as a selection criterion for SSE.

“Skyhigh Security’s data-centric approach to cloud security is setting us apart in the market,” said Thyaga Vasudevan, VP of Product Management at Skyhigh Security. “Between the granular visibility and control offered by our platform, our continued investments and growth in our Altitude Partner Program, and our deep knowledge of the market, Skyhigh Security is ideally positioned to help customers simplify security and tackle their most pressing data challenges.”

We feel Skyhigh Security’s positioning as a Visionary in the third Magic Quadrant for SSE showcases the robustness of the Skyhigh SSE Portfolio—converging powerful products like Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Skyhigh Private Access, and others into a comprehensive cloud platform. The portfolio is differentiated by its strong focus on data security, with data loss prevention (DLP) as a core capability across the web, cloud, private applications, emails, and endpoints. Customers can protect their data and stop threats in the cloud across all software-as-a-service applications, infrastructure-as-a-service environments, and Shadow IT. Through a single platform with a unified portal, customers have a consolidated view of users, policies, and classifications to protect and manage all their data easily.

Skyhigh Security also received the highest score in the “Protect Data” Use Case in the Critical Capabilities for SSE report.

The company’s innovation engine has introduced product updates like Advanced Exact Data Match, the addition of Remote Browser Isolation to CASB and Zero Trust Network Access, and Unified Index Document Matching.

Moreover, Skyhigh Security is committed to helping organizations protect their sensitive data amid a significant increase in generative AI adoption. Its comprehensive cloud registry of over 38,000 services includes 800 AI services and counting, enabling users to gain visibility into AI applications in use, evaluate their risk levels, and manage these services with existing DLP policies and custom security controls.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit https://www.skyhighsecurity.com/.

