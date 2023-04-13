Skyhigh Security Named a Visionary in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security today announced it was named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge for its Security Service Edge (SSE) platform. The Gartner Magic Quadrant report evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. The company believes the positioning of Skyhigh Security as a Visionary validates its clear view of the market’s requirements and direction, including its comprehensive approach to cloud security.

“We are very proud to be recognized as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE,” said Gee Rittenhouse, CEO, Skyhigh Security. “We have seen the rapid rise to success of our data-aware, global cloud security platform since we launched the company last year. With our comprehensive, converged approach to cloud security, we are confident we will continue our rapid growth trajectory.”

According to the report, “By 2026, 85% of organizations seeking to procure Cloud Access Security Broker, Secure Web Gateway, or Zero Trust Network Access offerings will obtain these from a converged solution.” Also, “In 2019, Gartner defined secure access service edge as an emerging architecture that combined comprehensive network as a service (most notably, SD-WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security functions (including the protection of the web, cloud services and private applications) to support the dynamic secure-access needs of diverse organizations ranging from small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to large enterprises. SSE secures access to the web, cloud services and private applications regardless of the location of the user or the device they are using or where that application is hosted.”

The Skyhigh SSE Portfolio includes Skyhigh SWG, Skyhigh CASB, Skyhigh Private Access and other products, integrated into a comprehensive cloud platform, with Data Loss Prevention (DLP) as a core capability orchestrated across the web, cloud and private apps. It protects data and stops threats in the cloud across all Software-as-a-Service applications, Infrastructure-as-a-Service environments and Shadow IT, from a single, cloud-native enforcement point. As a cloud service, it gives organizations visibility and control of their data in the cloud, regardless of where it resides. It provides a single DLP engine with one simple-to-use centralized management and reporting dashboard, a single policy framework across all data exfiltration vectors and multi-layered security technologies to cover all possible use cases.

