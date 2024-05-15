Skyhigh Security Completes Updated IRAP Assessment for 2024

Reassessment demonstrates the company’s evolving SSE portfolio is secure for use by Australian federal entities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced its Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio has completed an updated Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment to include Skyhigh Cloud Firewall and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The latest update builds on past IRAP assessments in 2023 and 2020, validating that the Skyhigh SSE Portfolio is up to date with current security standards for collaboration with Australian government agencies.





“We’re bringing the full stack of the Skyhigh SSE Portfolio to the Australian market with this updated IRAP assessment that encompasses our new firewall service and Oracle architecture,” said Karthik Viswanathan, Vice President of Asia, Pacific and Japan, Skyhigh Security. We’re continuing to invest in growth opportunities in Australia to protect the highly sensitive data of federal agencies for superior citizen outcomes.”

The IRAP Assessment is a security compliance framework designed to help Australian federal entities, including police, military, health, and government organizations, maintain security and manage risks. The assessment process, as documented in the Australian Government’s Information Security Manual (ISM), includes evaluating cloud services providers against the security policies and guidelines outlined by the Australian government. Successful completion of the Cloud Security Assessment for the Skyhigh SSE portfolio confirms the effectiveness of Skyhigh Security’s security controls and policies.

In addition to IRAP, AV-TEST recently confirmed the high threat protection efficacy of the SSE Portfolio. Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) have also been evaluated by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a U.S. government program that evaluates cloud security vendors based on a standardized security framework for cloud products and services. Lastly, Skyhigh CASB achieved U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Provisional Authorization to Operate at Impact Level 5 in 2022, reinforcing the clear benefits of Skyhigh Security’s data-aware technology to government organizations.

About IRAP

The Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) is a security compliance framework comprised of security assessment processes and a security assessor program. It was developed by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) within the Australian government. IRAP supports Australian commonwealth government entities in maintaining their security assurance and risk management as well as assessing cloud service providers and their cloud services’ security controls against the Australian government security policies and guidelines.

About Skyhigh Security

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit https://www.skyhighsecurity.com/.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

