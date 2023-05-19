Skyflow launches Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today, Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, unveiled Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault, a robust privacy solution that enables organizations to safely and securely leverage the full power of large language models such as GPT.





Companies are rushing to adopt AI, whether to increase productivity, enhance decision-making powered by data-driven insights, or to improve customer experience. However, privacy concerns hinder organizations from fully embracing AI. The Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault can provide enterprises with unparalleled data protection throughout the entire lifecycle of GPT models, and offers a comprehensive range of features tailored to meet the evolving needs of enterprises:

Data Privacy and Security: Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault establishes a secure environment for sensitive data, protecting it from unauthorized access, breaches, and data leaks. Granular Data Control: Organizations can maintain strict control over sensitive data, ensuring that only authorized individuals or entities can access specific data sets or functionalities within GPT systems. Privacy-Preserving AI: Sensitive data is redacted and anonymized during data collection, model training, and interactions, enabling organizations to maximize AI capabilities without compromising privacy. Compliance and Regulatory Requirements: With Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault, global companies can leverage AI while complying with data residency requirements, such as GDPR, LGPD, and others.

Here’s how organizations can leverage Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault:

Data Collection and Preparation : Redact or tokenize sensitive information as it flows through GPT without lessening the value of the output. Skyflow’s proprietary polymorphic encryption technique enables the model to seamlessly handle protected data as if it were plaintext.

: Redact or tokenize sensitive information as it flows through GPT without lessening the value of the output. Skyflow’s proprietary polymorphic encryption technique enables the model to seamlessly handle protected data as if it were plaintext. Model Training : Safely train GPT models on content where sensitive data is redacted and anonymized. Robust multi-party training is also available, so that two or more entities can share anonymized datasets and safely use AI to unlock substantial insights.

: Safely train GPT models on content where sensitive data is redacted and anonymized. Robust multi-party training is also available, so that two or more entities can share anonymized datasets and safely use AI to unlock substantial insights. Interaction with GPT Models : De-identify sensitive data during interactions with GPT models, ensuring that privacy is preserved throughout the entire user interaction process.

: De-identify sensitive data during interactions with GPT models, ensuring that privacy is preserved throughout the entire user interaction process. Secure Deployment and Integration: Seamlessly integrate Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault into existing data infrastructures to add a robust layer of data protection. Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault will protect all sensitive data flowing into GPT models and only reveal sensitive information to authorized parties once it has been processed by the model and returned.

Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault delivers significant value across industries. Here are two specific use cases:

Pharmaceutical Research: Pharmaceutical companies rely on Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault to protect sensitive data throughout the drug development lifecycle. It ensures the privacy and security of clinical trial data, safeguards proprietary research and intellectual property, and enables secure collaborations with external partners. Additionally, it supports personalized medicine initiatives by preserving the privacy of genetic data. Online Travel Booking: Online travel booking companies utilize Skyflow GPT Privacy Vault to protect customer data while leveraging AI models for personalized recommendations and enhanced customer experiences. It allows them to anonymize and protect personally identifiable information (PII) and payment data, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations while delivering superior travel experiences.

“Generative AI can be a powerful tool for teams to maximize their output and scale their products. But the risk of a sensitive data leak is high, and with other providers, the cost of deploying a private GPT can be 10x what it is in a shared environment,” said Anshu Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Skyflow. “Skyflow can offer world-class data privacy throughout the lifecycle of GPT models, seamlessly and affordably.”

The Global Partner in Cybersecurity and Privacy at Infosys, Joseph Williams, said, “Companies are eager to adopt ChatGPT and other generative AI platforms but they need to solve for privacy and regulatory compliance. Like we laid out in our seminal paper on the future of privacy engineering, data privacy vault architecture is a right way to go about this.”

