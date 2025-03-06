Skyfire Exits Beta with Enterprise-Ready Payment Network for AI Agents

After Rapid Beta Adoption, Skyfire Now Available to All with New Funding Methods, Expanded Enterprise Offerings, and Programmatic Agent/API Monetization

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyfire, the world’s only payment network built for the AI Agent economy, today announced its exit from Beta and the official rollout of its full-featured payments infrastructure, introducing a suite of powerful features designed to enable frictionless, autonomous transactions for AI-driven economies. With streamlined onboarding, programmatic wallets, advanced payment controls, and enterprise-grade capabilities, Skyfire is the de-facto standard for autonomous transactions across AI Agents, LLMs, data platforms, websites, service providers, and more.

“It’s never been more clear that LLMs and Agents have one major roadblock that Skyfire solves immediately: access. Whether it’s access to websites, paywalls or paid services, the real opportunity is fully unlocked for all of these transformative technologies once you give Agents the ability to pay,” said Amir Sarhangi, CEO and co-founder of Skyfire. “AI agents are the new consumers of the internet and the key to the AI economy. Traditional payment rails were not built for that economy and struggle with the scale and speed required for AI. Skyfire bridges this gap, providing AI-driven businesses with a financial infrastructure that is global, programmable, and built for scale.”

New, private data sources are the next training and response data frontier. Nearly 80% of the world’s highest quality data sits behind firewalls and APIs. Skyfire is the monetization solution that can make this data accessible to all types of Agentic buyers in a way that is instantly usable and legitimately acquired, without the need for lengthy contracts negotiated through third party brokers.

Key Features of the Skyfire Payments Network:

Instant Agent Wallets & Expanded Funding Options – AI agents and enterprises can now access programmatic wallets automatically upon signup, with funding options including credit/debit cards, ACH, wire transfers, and USDC on Base.

– AI agents and enterprises can now access programmatic wallets automatically upon signup, with funding options including credit/debit cards, ACH, wire transfers, and USDC on Base. Skyfire for Enterprise – Organizations can create wallets, set team-wide payment policies, and open new revenue streams by monetizing agent interactions.

– Organizations can create wallets, set team-wide payment policies, and open new revenue streams by monetizing agent interactions. Programmatic Monetization for Agents and APIs – Quickly monetize by accepting payments from paying agents using Skyfire's no-code solution. Enables seamless revenue generation for service providers, making it easier than ever to build sustainable AI-driven businesses with Skyfire.

– Quickly monetize by accepting payments from paying agents using Skyfire's no-code solution. Enables seamless revenue generation for service providers, making it easier than ever to build sustainable AI-driven businesses with Skyfire. Payment Rules for AI Agents – Set granular spending controls for transactions, time periods, and service providers, ensuring secure, predictable AI-driven payments.

– Set granular spending controls for transactions, time periods, and service providers, ensuring secure, predictable AI-driven payments. Skyfire Playground – A real-time testing environment where developers can simulate agent transactions, interact with LLMs, and execute AI workflows seamlessly.

With large enterprises like Salesforce, OpenAI, and other LLM developers investing heavily in autonomous agents, the need for a dedicated financial infrastructure has never been greater. Skyfire enables businesses to streamline AI-driven payments, making transactions between agents, services, and data platforms as seamless as human-to-human payments.

“AI has payment and identity requirements that are different from anything we’ve seen before. Skyfire’s infrastructure isn’t an upgrade, it’s an entirely new approach to how AI agents will access and pay for services,” said Craig DeWitt, co-founder.

“At Pricing Culture, we’re seeing a growth in demand for our data-driven insights from AI agents. Without Skyfire, there would not be a scalable way to accept and sell these insights to AI agents on-demand - a key new customer for us,” said Bhargav Shivarthy, CEO and co-founder of Pricing Culture.

During Skyfire’s Beta period, the company saw tremendous growth and traction, adding Pricing Culture, Bazaars, Zinc, and Linkup among others, to the Skyfire Payment Network, and enabling thousands of instant, global transactions daily. Between the growth in transaction volume, TPV, and agent signups, the company has completed its Beta program to officially launch the 1.0 platform.

Skyfire’s growth has been fueled by leading investors including a16z CSX, Coinbase Ventures, Neuberger Berman, Brevan Howard Digital, and others. The official rollout of Skyfire’s full-featured payments infrastructure marks a major step toward unlocking the projected $46 billion AI-to-AI commerce market over the next three years.

Developers, enterprises, and AI-driven businesses can integrate Skyfire today at skyfire.xyz and start enabling autonomous transactions within minutes.

About Skyfire

Skyfire is the financial stack for the AI economy. Built for autonomous transactions, Skyfire enables AI agents, LLMs, and enterprises to transact seamlessly and securely. By providing instant wallets, programmable payment rules, and enterprise-ready financial tools, Skyfire is unlocking the future of AI-driven commerce.

For more information, visit skyfire.xyz.

Media Contact:

Kevin Brown – Be Good

Email: skyfire@begood.pr

Phone: 415-818-6839