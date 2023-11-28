SkyePoint Decisions Promotes Heather Conigliaro to President

DULLES, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheSkyePointWay–SkyePoint Decisions Inc. (SkyePoint), a leader in cybersecurity architecture, engineering, and critical infrastructure solutions for the federal government, announces the promotion of Chief Strategy Officer Heather Conigliaro to President. In this new role, Conigliaro will be responsible for overall business operations, delivery performance and customer satisfaction, quality management systems and compliance initiatives, and the integration of corporate acquisitions, further expanding SkyePoint’s professional services presence in civilian and defense markets.





“Heather has been instrumental in SkyePoint’s growth and success this past decade, and I have the utmost confidence in her ability to further accelerate operational excellence by leveraging the enormous talent within the company, never sacrificing the principles and values on which our culture is based,” says Bo Kimbrough, SkyePoint CEO and Founder. “She is a passionate champion of humanity and diversity in the workplace and continuously inspires and supports others to thrive, thereby enabling SkyePoint to exceed essential mission commitments to our customers.”

“I am grateful for the many career opportunities afforded me at SkyePoint and honored to accept this new leadership role. I look forward to the exciting challenges awaiting me and our SkyePoint family, and together, we will continue to earn the trust and respect of our customers, partners, and communities we serve,” says Conigliaro.

SkyePoint Decisions (SkyePoint) and its DOD-focused division, SNR Government IT Services (SNR GovIT), provide innovative, enterprise-wide solutions addressing complex challenges of our government clients. As a prime contractor committed to delivery excellence, SkyePoint develops comprehensive Information Technology, cybersecurity, engineering, maintenance, and operations solutions anytime, anywhere, and securely from any device. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce competitive, sustainable results. SkyePoint is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and CMMI-SVC Level 3 professional services provider with operations nationwide.

