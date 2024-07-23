SkyePoint Decisions Achieves ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2022 Certifications

DULLES, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeliveryExcellence–SkyePoint Decisions Inc. (SkyePoint), a leader in cybersecurity architecture, engineering, and critical infrastructure solutions for the federal government, proudly announces its quality systems have been formally assessed and found in compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management System), and ISO 27001: 2022 (Information Security Management System). These certifications reflect SkyePoint’s quality culture and commitment to continuous process improvement, performance excellence, and customer satisfaction.





“SkyePoint implemented the Integrated Management System (IMS) methodology for achieving these certifications concurrently by consolidating our quality, services, and Information Technology security management systems into a unified framework, thereby optimizing processes and resources while ensuring alignment with industry-recognized best practices for quality assurance,” said Jason Weaver, Chief Technology Officer at SkyePoint. “Our IMS assessment approach demonstrates SkyePoint’s dedication to delivering exceptional customer service while safeguarding sensitive information by providing our federal government customers with the advanced technology, robust systems, and quality processes necessary to achieve critical mission objectives.”

In addition to these certifications, SkyePoint was appraised at Maturity Level (ML) 3 of Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development (DEV) and reappraised at CMMI ML 3 for Services (SVC) in March of this year. To learn more about SkyePoint Decisions, visit www.skyepoint.com.

About SkyePoint Decisions:

SkyePoint Decisions (SkyePoint) and its DOD-focused division, SNR Government IT Services (SNR GovIT), provide innovative, enterprise-wide solutions addressing complex challenges of its government clients. As a prime contractor committed to delivery excellence, SkyePoint develops comprehensive Information Technology, cybersecurity, engineering, maintenance, and operations solutions anytime, anywhere, and securely from any device. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce competitive, sustainable results. SkyePoint is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2022, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 DEV/Maturity Level 3 SVC professional services provider with operations nationwide.

Contacts

Cefion Lam



SkyePoint Decisions



Office: 571-560-0620



Email: Cefion.lam@skyepoint.com