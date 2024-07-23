Home Business Wire SkyePoint Decisions Achieves ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2022 Certifications
Business Wire

SkyePoint Decisions Achieves ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2022 Certifications

di Business Wire

DULLES, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeliveryExcellence–SkyePoint Decisions Inc. (SkyePoint), a leader in cybersecurity architecture, engineering, and critical infrastructure solutions for the federal government, proudly announces its quality systems have been formally assessed and found in compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management System), and ISO 27001: 2022 (Information Security Management System). These certifications reflect SkyePoint’s quality culture and commitment to continuous process improvement, performance excellence, and customer satisfaction.


“SkyePoint implemented the Integrated Management System (IMS) methodology for achieving these certifications concurrently by consolidating our quality, services, and Information Technology security management systems into a unified framework, thereby optimizing processes and resources while ensuring alignment with industry-recognized best practices for quality assurance,” said Jason Weaver, Chief Technology Officer at SkyePoint. “Our IMS assessment approach demonstrates SkyePoint’s dedication to delivering exceptional customer service while safeguarding sensitive information by providing our federal government customers with the advanced technology, robust systems, and quality processes necessary to achieve critical mission objectives.”

In addition to these certifications, SkyePoint was appraised at Maturity Level (ML) 3 of Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development (DEV) and reappraised at CMMI ML 3 for Services (SVC) in March of this year. To learn more about SkyePoint Decisions, visit www.skyepoint.com.

About SkyePoint Decisions:

SkyePoint Decisions (SkyePoint) and its DOD-focused division, SNR Government IT Services (SNR GovIT), provide innovative, enterprise-wide solutions addressing complex challenges of its government clients. As a prime contractor committed to delivery excellence, SkyePoint develops comprehensive Information Technology, cybersecurity, engineering, maintenance, and operations solutions anytime, anywhere, and securely from any device. We combine technical expertise, mission awareness, and an empowered workforce to produce competitive, sustainable results. SkyePoint is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2022, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 DEV/Maturity Level 3 SVC professional services provider with operations nationwide.

Contacts

Cefion Lam

SkyePoint Decisions

Office: 571-560-0620

Email: Cefion.lam@skyepoint.com

Articoli correlati

New Marqeta Research Finds UK Consumers Are Leading Global Adopters of Digital Payments, With Over Two-Thirds Now Comfortable Ditching Wallet For the Phone

Business Wire Business Wire -
In the last seven days, 80% of UK consumers surveyed reported using contactless payments, compared to 46% of US...
Continua a leggere

Rabobank Selects Zafin Platform to Power Digital Transformation Efforts with Optimized Product, Pricing and Billing Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Supports Rabobank’s strategy to deepen client relationships and offer seamless digital client and employee experiencesVANCOUVER, British Columbia & UTRECHT,...
Continua a leggere

Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works® and KX Shaping the Future of Open Mission System Architectures

Business Wire Business Wire -
FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at the Farnborough Air Show, Skunk Works®, the renowned Advanced Development Programs division of Lockheed Martin...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php