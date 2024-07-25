Skydio Announces Upgraded Suite of Wireless and Connectivity Capabilities for Enterprise Drones

Skydio Connect Fusion brings city-wide connectivity for Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs while new Skydio Connect Access Points bring new capability to rural, urban and battlefield environments, further enabling beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations





SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, today announced Skydio Connect Fusion and Skydio Connect Access Points. Learn more about these products and overall connectivity improvements on Skydio’s blog.

The drone world’s first multi-modal connectivity solution

Historically, drone platforms relied on point-to-point, line-of-sight connectivity, which can easily lose connection against obstacles such as buildings, forests and hillsides. DFR initiatives require uninterrupted, continuous connectivity across the entire city. Skydio Connect Fusion seamlessly combines modular point-to-point radio systems with 5G and LTE cellular networks to create the first-ever city-wide drone connectivity solution built for Drone as First Responder operations, enabling uninterrupted connectivity across varied terrains and environments. Using Fusion, Skydio X10 will seamlessly transition to the best connectivity network option available at any point in the mission.

It will be implemented in phases with initial capabilities available this fall. Any Skydio customer with a 5G-enabled X10 in the U.S. who hasn’t yet purchased Skydio Connect 5G will have access to a free trial when it’s released.

New Skydio Connect Access Points bring connectivity to anywhere its needed

Oftentimes the best place to put a radio is some distance from an operator or another control device like a Dock. Providing extended connectivity to the drone on the same point-to-point radio as the controller, Skydio Connect Access Points can provide a safe distance buffer for drone operators and can also act to increase network coverage throughout a city or region. Access Points are dedicated radio units that broadcast signals connecting to the X10 and X10D. With an ethernet backhaul, Access Points can be connected to local networks, the controller over long wired connections or even Starlink for command and control as well as data streaming. Skydio Connect Access Points are already in testing and will be generally available early next year.

