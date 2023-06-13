Skybox Security Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Jay Zimmet as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry Veteran to Drive Skybox Growth and Adoption of Its Continuous Exposure Management Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skybox Security, a leading provider of Exposure Management solutions, today announced the appointment of Jay Zimmet as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years of demonstrated success in the cybersecurity industry, Zimmet has established himself as a respected leader contributing to executive teams with his strategic vision and thought leadership. At Skybox, he will be responsible for leading the global sales and channel organization while driving growth and adoption of the Skybox Continuous Exposure Management Platform.

Before joining Skybox, Zimmet served as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at EclecticIQ, a global Threat Intelligence Platform company. His success in this role was preceded by his tenure as the CRO at IntSights, a leading Cyber Threat Intelligence company that was acquired by Rapid7. Prior to that, Zimmet served as the Vice President of Global Security Solution Sales at CA Technologies.

“Jay Zimmet brings extensive experience and an impressive track record of success in leading sales and revenue operations for cybersecurity and SaaS companies to Skybox,” said Mordecai Rosen, CEO of Skybox. “We are confident that he will help accelerate the company’s growth and uptake of Skybox’s Exposure Management solutions. We look forward to working with him as we continue to drive long-term growth and profitability for the company.”

Zimmet’s hire marks yet another milestone in the company’s momentous year. In addition to the appointment of Mordecai Rosen as Chief Executive Officer, Skybox also secured a $50M financing round led by CVC Growth Partners to drive the growth of Skybox’s SaaS-based security platform.

“I am excited to join the talented Skybox team and support the company’s mission to help organizations reduce risk so they can focus on strategic business initiatives,” said Zimmet. “The company has built a valuable set of Vulnerability and Security Policy Management solutions for achieving Continuous Exposure Management. With the new SaaS platform, Skybox Cloud, I believe the company is well-positioned for significant market growth in the fast-growing and dynamic exposure management solutions market.”

About Skybox Security

Over 500 of the largest and most security-conscious enterprises in the world rely on Skybox for the insights and assurance required to stay ahead of dynamically changing attack surfaces. Our SaaS-based Exposure Management Platform delivers complete visibility, analytics, and automation to quickly map, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities across your organization. The vendor-agnostic solution intelligently optimizes security policies, actions, and change processes across all corporate networks and cloud environments. With Skybox, security teams can now focus on the most strategic business initiatives while ensuring enterprises remain protected.

