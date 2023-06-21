Sky Eye Systems Achieves Italy’s Highest Safety Certification for Lightweight Drones Using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Italian developer of umanned aircraft systems used the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to manage the certification process of the Rapier X-25 mini class drone

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform delivers collaboration , visibility and traceability to the product development process

Sky Eye Systems’ teams leveraged the platform’s long-established methodologies and best practices for compliance in the aerospace and defense industry

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Sky Eye Systems, an Italian startup specializing in the development of unmanned aerial solutions, used the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to manage the certification process of its lightweight drone, the Rapier X-25. The Rapier X-25 achieved the highest safety certification from the Italian government for a drone of its weight, making it the only system in the mini class authorized to fly without restrictions.





Sky Eye Systems had been using Dassault Systèmes’ solutions to design the drone, and wanted to accelerate and facilitate its certification by bringing full visibility and traceability to the product development life cycle.

It implemented the “Reinvent the Sky” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to connect legacy design data to a cloud-based environment in which designers and engineers could work simultaneously and effectively on the same virtual twin with a real-time view of all development. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud was a clear choice for the startup, allowing it to get up to speed without needing an established server infrastructure or making a big upfront investment. A seamless flow of data enabled teams to manage and show the workflows and history related to design changes that comply with stringent industry standards.

“Our teams already see the benefits of working on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. It is clear that it can answer our needs, now and in the future,” said Filippo Carraresi, Chief Commercial Officer, Sky Eye Systems. “Now that the Rapier X-25 is certified, we are using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop other models that share some of the technology, and ensure that the changes we made to Rapier configurations carry through into these models. The cloud enables us to accelerate time to market and the development of new systems for specific applications. We aim to save at least 30% in product development time and meet key milestones.”

Designed for applications including civil protection, pollution control and land surveillance, the Rapier X-25 weighs up to 25 kg and boasts a 10-hour flight endurance, a 90-km datalink range, and sophisticated onboard sensor payload capabilities. Its compliance with strict airworthiness and military operational requirements by the Italian Directorate of Air Armaments and Airworthiness (DAAA) is recognized by NATO, making it extendable to other countries in the European Union.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud helps companies accelerate the product lifecycle from concept to certification and gain critical first mover advantage,” said David Ziegler, Vice President Aerospace and Defense, Dassault Systèmes. “In three years, Sky Eye Systems leveraged the platform’s long-established methodologies and best practices for compliance in the aerospace and defense industry to develop one of the safest, most efficient and sophisticated drones on the market in its weight category. New ways of working open up new opportunities to unleash sustainable innovation.”

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes will be at the Paris Air Show June 19-25, 2023 at chalet B159 and booth D170 in hall 2B.

Sky Eye Systems will be at the Paris Air Show June 19-25, 2023 at booth E74, hall 3.

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the aerospace & defense industry: https://www.3ds.com/industries/aerospace-defense

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

SHARE THIS ON TWITTER

Sky Eye Systems achieves Italy’s highest safety certification for lightweight drones using #3DEXPERIENCE @Dassault3DS

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on



Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Youtube

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France



Arnaud MALHERBE



arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America



Natasha LEVANTI



natasha.levanti@3ds.com

+1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA



Virginie BLINDENBERG



virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China



Grace MU



grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India



Kriti ASHOK



kriti.ashok@3ds.com

+91 9741310607

Japan



Misae HASHIDA



misae.hashida@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3418

Korea



Jeemin JEONG



jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

AP South



Minming CHEN



minming.chen@3ds.com

+65 6511 7931