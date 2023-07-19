Skillz to Report 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 2 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz” or the “Company”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will release its 2023 second quarter financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. During the call, Skillz management will review the Company’s financial results and provide a business update, followed by a question-and-answer session. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.





To access the call, please register using the following link: Skillz Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code and PIN required to join the live call. Access to the live audio-webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will also be available at investors.skillz.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1 (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (international) and entering the passcode 307086.

If you have questions about Skillz Inc. or are interested in conducting a conference call with Skillz’s management, please contact JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or sklz@jcir.com.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Contacts

Investors:

ir@skillz.com

or

James Leahy, Richard Land



JCIR



(212) 835-8500 or sklz@jcir.com

Media:

press@skillz.com