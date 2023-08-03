Skillz Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz” or the “Company”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $40.2 million compared to $71.8 million in Q2 2022

Gross profit of $36.5 million compared to $62.8 million in Q2 2022

Net loss of $(22.0) million compared to $(62.6) million in Q2 2022

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $(20.2) million compared to $(34.0) million in Q2 2022

of $(20.2) million compared to $(34.0) million in Q2 2022 Paying monthly active users (PMAU) 2 of 200,000 compared to 420,000 in Q2 2022

of 200,000 compared to 420,000 in Q2 2022 Average Revenue Per Paying Monthly Active User (ARPPU) 3 of $68.18 compared to $56.79 in Q2 2022

of $68.18 compared to $56.79 in Q2 2022 Total operating expenses of $72.1 million compared $118.9 million in Q2 2022

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $361.4 million as of June 30, 2023

Reduced outstanding debt by $159.8 million resulting in total outstanding debt as of June 30, 2023 of $129.7 million

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure metric; for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure against its most comparable GAAP metric, please see the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. 2 “Paying Monthly Active Users” or “PMAUs” means the number of end-users who entered into a paid contest hosted on Skillz’ platform at least once in a month, averaged over each month in the period. 3 “Average Revenue Per Paying Monthly Active User” or “ARPPU” means the average revenue in a given month divided by Paying MAUs in that month, averaged over the period and does not include a deduction for end-user incentives that are included in sales and marketing expense.

“The second quarter was a productive period for Skillz marked by further progress against our strategic initiatives with a focus on developing an array of new product features that will increase consumer engagement and retention. Additionally, we’ve focused on optimizing our user acquisition strategy to enhance developer success and attract new content onto the platform,” said Andrew Paradise, Skillz’ CEO. “Importantly, in June we rolled out an exciting new feature which offers daily challenges on our two highest revenue producing games as part of a robust 18-month new product pipeline which will support timely new feature introductions going forward. We expect the regular introduction of new features will be a key driver of user retention, engagement and monetization. We also made notable progress throughout the second quarter in continuing to improve user acquisition spend and are confident we are on track towards achieving our optimized goal of a six-month payback period.”

Jason Roswig, President and CFO, added, “Our prudent management of the business resulted in a quarterly cash burn rate in Q2 of approximately $14.6 million with our June 30 cash position (including marketable securities) of approximately $361.4 million. As a result, we have the flexibility to invest in new product features for our platform that will drive increased scale in our business and attractive top-line and cash flow growth. At the same time, our solid balance sheet and capital structure provides us with significant optionality to deploy resources to enhance shareholder value. In this regard, during the second quarter, we opportunistically re-purchased $159.8 million in outstanding debt at a discount resulting in total debt as of June 30, 2023 of $129.7 million.”

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual eSports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure that the Company uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating its operating performance and is a similar measure reported by publicly-listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. By providing this non-GAAP measure, the Company’s management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. Non-GAAP operating expense is also included in this press release, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s management believes non-GAAP operating expense is useful to investors and analysts as a supplement to its financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP for analyzing operating performance and identifying operating trends in its business. The Company uses non-GAAP operating expense internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis in order to make operating decisions. As required by the rules of the SEC, the Company has provided herein a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expense to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expense are not intended to be substitutes for any U.S. GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled financial measures of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

The Company defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, net; (benefit) or provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization, and other income or expense, net; as further adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to, change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities, acquisition-related expenses, impairment charges, loss contingency accruals, restructuring charges and one-time nonrecurring expenses. The Company defines and calculates non-GAAP operating expense as GAAP operating expense adjusted for stock-based compensation, one-time transaction expenses and other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to acquisition-related expenses for transactions costs, certain loss contingency accruals and restructuring charges, as they are not indicative of business operations.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis as it is unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract and retain end-users, and do so in a cost-effective manner; a failure to manage our growth effectively; our inability to achieve profitability; our reliance on our third-party developer partners to continue to offer a competitive experience in existing and new games on our platform; our reliance on a limited number of games for a substantial portion of our revenue; our reliance on third-party service providers including cloud computing services, payment processors, and infrastructure service providers, and our ability to manage our relationships with such providers; our ability to maintain our brand and reputation; competition in the broader entertainment industry; our ability obtain, maintain, protect or enforce our intellectual property rights; economic downturns and political and market conditions beyond our control; the occurrence of a data breach or other failure of our cybersecurity; our failure to timely and effectively remediate the material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting or additional material weaknesses or other deficiencies in the future; our failure to mitigate the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements1; as well as other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Skillz Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except for number of shares and per share amounts) ​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 40,166 $ 71,757 $ 84,549 $ 163,621 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 3,650 9,003 8,232 18,203 Research and development 8,966 18,253 17,847 36,903 Sales and marketing 33,085 73,731 68,003 191,076 General and administrative 30,098 26,881 58,168 119,604 Total costs and expenses 75,799 127,868 152,250 365,786 Loss from operations (35,633 ) (56,111 ) (67,701 ) (202,165 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 15,205 — 15,205 — Interest expense, net (1,712 ) (7,596 ) (5,207 ) (15,753 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities 152 1,023 151 5,485 Other income (expense), net 11 (82 ) 50 (109 ) Loss before income taxes (21,977 ) (62,766 ) (57,502 ) (212,542 ) Provision (benefit) from income taxes 10 (155 ) 79 (367 ) Net loss $ (21,987 ) $ (62,611 ) $ (57,581 ) $ (212,175 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (1.05 ) $ (3.07 ) $ (2.75 ) $ (10.48 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 20,990,780 20,407,887 20,939,723 20,246,176 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments, net of tax 394 (577 ) 1,391 (2,623 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss): 394 (577 ) 1,391 (2,623 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (21,593 ) $ (63,188 ) $ (56,190 ) $ (214,798 )

Skillz Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for number of shares and par value per share amounts) ​ June 30, December 31, ​ 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,779 $ 362,516 Marketable securities, current 27,319 127,268 Accounts receivable, net 9,658 7,177 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,038 4,722 Total current assets 367,794 501,683 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 13,437 2,991 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 164 472 Marketable securities, non-current 6,097 56,728 Non-marketable equity securities 55,649 55,649 Restricted cash as other long-term assets 3,176 2,920 Other long-term assets 1,072 852 Total non-current assets $ 79,595 $ 119,612 Total assets $ 447,389 $ 621,295 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity ​ ​ Current liabilities: ​ ​ Accounts payable $ 4,195 $ 1,696 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,786 2,133 Other current liabilities 58,339 45,666 Total current liabilities 64,320 49,495 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,174 11,942 Common stock warrant liabilities, non-current 138 289 Long-term debt, non-current 123,148 272,781 Other long-term liabilities 1,138 8,387 Total non-current liabilities 135,598 293,399 Total liabilities 199,918 342,894 Stockholders’ equity: ​ ​ Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 10.0 million shares authorized — 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock $0.0001 par value; 31 million shares authorized; Class A common stock – 25 million shares authorized; 18 million and 18 million shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class B common stock – 6 million shares authorized; 3 million shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 41 41 Additional paid-in capital 1,178,290 1,153,031 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (172 ) (1,563 ) Accumulated deficit (930,688 ) (873,108 ) Total stockholders’ equity 247,471 278,401 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 447,389 $ 621,295

Skillz Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) ​ Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (57,581 ) $ (212,175 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,372 11,384 Stock-based compensation 25,192 91,310 Gain on extinguishment of debt (15,205 ) — Accretion of unamortized debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs 1,428 2,016 Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) for marketable securities 591 2,781 Deferred income taxes — (481 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities (151 ) (5,485 ) Impairment charges 455 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,481 ) 2,530 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,792 ) (5,076 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 308 1,197 Accounts payable 2,499 (17,223 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,115 ) (1,087 ) Other accruals and liabilities 5,423 (14,705 ) Net cash used in operating activities (41,057 ) (145,014 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment, including internal-use software (11,622 ) (346 ) Purchases of marketable securities — (327,504 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 98,903 325,078 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 52,477 79,084 Net cash provided by investing activities 139,758 76,312 Financing Activities Principal payments on finance leases obligations (394 ) (1,495 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — (1,998 ) Payments for extinguishment of debt (135,855 ) — Net proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 67 852 Net cash used in financing activities (136,182 ) (2,641 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,481 ) (71,343 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of year 365,436 244,252 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 327,955 $ 172,909 Supplemental cash flow data: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 12,211 $ 15,097 Noncash investing and financing activities: Deferred offering costs and issuance costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ (7 )

Skillz Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) ​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (21,987 ) $ (62,611 ) $ (57,581 ) $ (212,175 ) Interest expense, net 1,712 7,596 5,207 15,753 Stock-based compensation(1) 14,644 13,431 25,192 91,310 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities (152 ) (1,023 ) (151 ) (5,485 ) Provision (benefit) from income taxes 10 (155 ) 79 (367 ) Depreciation and amortization 745 5,846 1,372 11,384 Gain on extinguishment of debt (15,205 ) — (15,205 ) — Other income (expense), net (11 ) 82 (50 ) 109 Restructuring charges(2) — 2,933 — 2,933 One-time nonrecurring expenses(3) — (93 ) — 26 Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,244 ) $ (33,994 ) $ (41,137 ) $ (96,512 )

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, amount includes stock-based compensation recognized for the cancellation of the Chief Executive Officers’ award of 805,977 performance share units granted on September 14, 2021 (the “CEO Performance Stock Units”). (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, amount includes restructuring charges related to employee termination benefits. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, amounts represent one-time nonrecurring expenses related to IPO bonuses for certain employees, net of amounts forfeited by terminated employees.

Skillz Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (in thousands) ​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development (1) 8,966 18,253 17,847 36,903 Less: stock-based compensation 545 2,863 1,751 5,151 Non-GAAP research and development $ 8,421 $ 15,390 $ 16,096 $ 31,752 Sales and marketing (2) 33,085 73,731 68,003 191,076 Less: stock-based compensation 2,509 1,561 4,413 4,454 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 30,576 $ 72,170 $ 63,590 $ 186,622 General and administrative (3) 30,098 26,881 58,168 119,604 Less: stock-based compensation(4) 11,590 9,007 19,028 81,705 Less: one-time nonrecurring expenses(5) — 93 — (26 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 18,508 $ 17,781 $ 39,140 $ 37,925

(1) Research and development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are different from previously reported amounts as they have been adjusted to reflect a net decrease of $0.3 million associated with corrections to previously reported amounts. (2) Sales and marketing expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are different from previously reported amounts as they have been adjusted to reflect a net increase of $6 million associated with corrections to previously reported amounts. (3) General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are different from previously reported amounts as they have been adjusted to reflect a net increase of $0.1 million associated with corrections to previously reported amounts. (4) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, amount includes stock-based compensation recognized for the cancellation of the Chief Executive Officers’ award of 805,977 performance share units granted on September 14, 2021 (the “CEO Performance Stock Units”). (5) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, amounts represent one-time nonrecurring expenses related to IPO bonuses for certain employees, net of amounts forfeited by terminated employees.

Skillz Inc. Supplemental Financial Information (in millions, except ARPU and ARPPU) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross marketplace volume (“GMV”) (000s)(1) $ 255,229 $ 432,209 $ 532,861 $ 984,343 Paying monthly active users (“PMAUs”) (000s)(2) 196 421 205 495 Monthly active users (“MAUs”) (000s)(3) 1,068 2,234 1,122 2,732 Average GMV per paying monthly active user(4) $ 433.3 $ 342.1 $ 865.6 $ 662.7 Average GMV per monthly active user(5) $ 79.7 $ 64.5 $ 158.3 $ 120.1 Average revenue per paying monthly active user (“ARPPU”)(6) $ 68.2 $ 56.8 $ 68.7 $ 55.3 Average revenue per monthly active user (“ARPU”)(7) $ 12.5 $ 10.7 $ 12.6 $ 10.1 Paying MAU to MAU ratio 18 % 19 % 18 % 18 % Average end-user incentives, included as sales and marketing expense, per paying active user(8) $ 29.08 $ 24.88 $ 23.38 $ 23.38 Average end-user incentives, included as sales and marketing expense, per playing active user(9) $ 5.35 $ 4.69 $ 10.32 $ 4.24

(1) “GMV” or “Gross Marketplace Volume” means the total entry fees paid by users for contests hosted on Skillz’s platform. Total entry fees include entry fees paid by end-users using cash deposits, prior winnings from end-users’ accounts that have not been withdrawn, and end-user incentives used to enter paid entry fee contests. (2) “Paying Monthly Active Users” or “PMAUs” means the number of end-users who entered into a paid contest hosted on Skillz’s platform at least once in a month, averaged over each month in the period. (3) “Monthly Active Users” or “MAUs” means the number of playing end-users who entered into a paid or free contest hosted on Skillz’s platform at least once in a month, averaged over each month in the period. (4) “Average GMV Per Paying Monthly Active User” means the average GMV in a given month divided by Paying MAUs in that month, averaged over the period. (5) “Average GMV Per Monthly Active User” means the average GMV in a given month divided by MAUs in that month, averaged over the period. (6) “Average Revenue Per Paying Monthly Active User” or “ARPPU” means the average revenue in a given month divided by Paying MAUs in that month, averaged over the period and does not include a deduction for end-user incentives that are included in sales and marketing expense. (7) “Average Revenue Per Monthly Active User” or “ARPU” means the average revenue in a given month divided by MAUs in that month, averaged over the period and does not include a deduction for end-user incentives that are included in sales and marketing expense. (8) Amount reflects the average end-user incentives included in sales and marketing expense in a given month divided by PMAUs in that month, averaged over the period. (9) Amount reflects the average end-user incentives included in sales and marketing expense in a given month divided by MAUs in that month, averaged over the period.

