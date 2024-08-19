Home Business Wire Skillsoft to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on September 9
Skillsoft to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on September 9

Conference call will be broadcast live at 5:00 p.m. ET

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced it will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on Monday, September 9, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada, or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Shaina Keegan

shaina.keegan@skillsoft.com

Media:

Cameron Martin

cameron.martin@skillsoft.com

