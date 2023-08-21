Home Business Wire Skillsoft to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on September 11th
Skillsoft to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on September 11th

Conference call will be broadcast live at 5:00pm ET

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Monday, September 11th, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada, or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Chad Lyne

Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Officer

chad.lyne@skillsoft.com

