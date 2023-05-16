<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Skillsoft to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on June 6th
Business Wire

Skillsoft to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on June 6th

di Business Wire

Conference call will be broadcast live at 5:00pm ET

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada, or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Chad Lyne

Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Officer

chad.lyne@skillsoft.com

Articoli correlati

Paysign, Inc. to Present at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking...
Continua a leggere

VIA optronics AG Announces New Supervisory Board Member

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strengthens Board with highly experienced professionalNUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier...
Continua a leggere

ServiceNow Announces Plans to Initiate First-Ever Share Repurchase Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
Program authorizes up to $1.5 billion of common stock to be repurchasedLAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowledge 2023 – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW),...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Paysign, Inc. to Present at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

Business Wire