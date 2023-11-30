Home Business Wire Skillsoft to Participate in Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Technology Conference
Skillsoft to Participate in Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Technology Conference

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced that Jeffrey R. Tarr, chief executive officer, and Rich Walker, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at this year’s Barclays Global Technology Conference. The fireside chat will take place at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA, on December 7, 2023 at approximately 4:55 p.m. ET.


A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Skillsoft website at investor.skillsoft.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event via the same website link.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential.

