Skillsoft to Host Virtual Investor Day on July 11, 2024

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will include presentations from Ron Hovsepian, Skillsoft’s Executive Chairman, and members of the Company’s executive leadership team.


Presentations will be delivered via live webcast accessible through Skillsoft’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.skillsoft.com. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later that day.

There will be a Q&A session following the presentations and participants will have the ability to submit questions during the live webcast.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential.

