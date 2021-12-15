Skillsoft Reports Strong Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Raises Full Year Outlook Following Stronger than Expected Results

Extends Leadership Position with New Customer Wins and Significant Product Momentum with Percipio Bookings up 60%

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended October 31, 2021. The Company delivered bookings growth in each of its business segments and grew revenue. Skillsoft raised its full year outlook for bookings and adjusted revenue and updated its outlook for adjusted EBITDA to the midpoint of the previous range.

“We delivered another strong quarter, driving bookings and adjusted revenue growth above expectations and executing on our strategic priorities,” said Jeffrey R. Tarr, Skillsoft’s Chief Executive Officer. “We grew each of our segments, won new blue-chip customers and advanced our migration to Percipio. We also signed new strategic alliances and launched new content and platform features, further increasing the value we deliver to our customers.”

Mr. Tarr added, “In our first two quarters as a public company, we recapitalized the business, assembled a world-class management team and board of directors, completed two acquisitions, and made foundational investments in content, platform and go-to-market. We continue to advance our vision of being the most highly valued provider of learning solutions and preparing the workforce of today with the skills for tomorrow.”

Updated Full Year Fiscal 2022 Outlook1

Updated Outlook Previous Outlook Bookings $700 million to $720 million $690 million to $710 million Adjusted Revenue $685 million to $700 million $670 million to $690 million Adjusted EBITDA Approximately $165 million $155 million to $175 million

Skillsoft increased its bookings and adjusted revenue outlook for full year fiscal 2022 primarily to reflect better than expected performance through the first three quarters of the year.

The adjusted EBITDA outlook at the middle of the original outlook range reflects the Company’s growth investments in content, platform, and go-to-market capabilities, contributing to the higher than expected bookings and adjusted revenue growth.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights2

Grew bookings 7%, with Content up 6%, Global Knowledge up 11%, Content and Global Knowledge combined up 8% and SumTotal up 3%;

Delivered GAAP revenue for the reported period of $171 million and GAAP net loss of $43 million;

Grew adjusted revenue 3 6% to $179 million with adjusted EBITDA 3 of $49 million, in line with the prior year due to growth investment, synergy timing related to the delay in the closing of the Global Knowledge transaction, and higher D&O insurance costs;

6% to $179 million with adjusted EBITDA of $49 million, in line with the prior year due to growth investment, synergy timing related to the delay in the of the Global Knowledge transaction, and higher D&O insurance costs; Delivered combined Percipio and dual deployment dollar retention rate of 101%; and

Advanced platform migration to Percipio, with 86% of Skillsoft Content annual recurring revenue on Percipio or Percipio dual deployment, up from 81% last quarter and 68% in the prior year period.

Key Operational Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Bookings (previously Order Intake)

The following table sets forth unaudited bookings for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on October 31:

$000s Three Months Ended



October 31, Change Nine Months Ended



October 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Content and Global Knowledge Percipio $17,742 $11,063 $6,679 60% $50,276 $31,645 $18,631 59% Dual Deployment & Coaching 53,661 36,348 17,313 48% 95,357 75,757 19,600 26% Skillport 2,270 21,883 (19,613) -90% 24,318 53,955 (29,637) -55% Total Subscription $73,672 $69,294 $4,379 6% $169,951 $161,357 $8,594 5% Services & One-Time Bookings 4,620 4,319 301 7% 10,908 9,330 1,578 17% Total Content $78,293 $73,613 $4,680 6% $180,859 $170,687 $10,171 6% Global Knowledge 61,690 55,419 6,271 11% 190,488 161,225 29,262 18% Total Content & Global Knowledge $139,983 $129,032 $10,951 8% $371,346 $331,913 $39,434 12% SumTotal Subscription $22,472 $21,830 $642 3% $64,552 $68,286 ($3,734) -5% Services & One-Time Bookings 6,423 6,262 161 3% 17,224 15,876 1,348 8% Total SumTotal $28,895 $28,092 $803 3% $81,776 $84,162 ($2,386) -3% Total $168,878 $157,124 $11,754 7% $453,122 $416,075 $37,048 9%

Dollar Retention Rate

The following table sets forth dollar retention rates (“DRR”) for the last twelve month (“LTM”) period ended October 31, 2021 and for the three month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 as if Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on October 31:

October 31 LTM 2021 2020 Percipio 100% 107% 100% Dual Deployment 103% 100% 105% Percipio + Dual Deployment 102% 101% 104% Skillport 72% 75% 83% Total Content Business 95% 98% 96% SumTotal Business 96% 101% 99%

Capital Structure

The following table sets forth Skillsoft’s cash and cash equivalents and long-term debt as of October 31, 2021:

$000s October 31, 2021 Assets Cash and Equivalents $80,671 Liabilities Long-Term Debt $467,796 (including current portion)

Weighted average shares outstanding during the period from July 31, 2021 to October 31, 2021 were 133,116,361.

About Skillsoft



Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today’s workforce for tomorrow’s economy. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business skills, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS



We track several non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics that we believe are key financial measures of our success. Non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to us, many of which present non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics when reporting their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of U.S. GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with higher U.S. GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, excluding the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance. However, non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics have limitations as analytical tools. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. They are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As a result, these performance measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We do not reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We provide non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will be achieved, however we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements



This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, including such things as our outlook (including bookings, adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA), our product development and planning, our pipeline, future capital expenditures, financial results, the impact of regulatory changes, existing and evolving business strategies and acquisitions and dispositions, demand for our services and competitive strengths, goals, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of our business and operations, our ability to successfully implement our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are forward-looking statements. Also, when we use words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “outlook,” “target,” goals,” “probably,” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Skillsoft’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature.

There are important risks, uncertainties, events and factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained in this document, including:

our ability to realize the benefits expected from the business combination between Skillsoft, Churchill Capital Corp. II and Global Knowledge;

the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability ;

; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including any variant) on our business, operating results and financial condition;

fluctuations in our future operating results;

our ability to successfully identify, consummate and achieve strategic objectives in connection with our acquisition opportunities and realize the benefits expected from the acquisition;

the demand for, and acceptance of, our products and for cloud -based technology learning solutions in general;

-based technology learning solutions in general; our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets and changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets in which we operate;

our ability to market existing products and develop new products;

a failure of our information technology infrastructure or any significant breach of security, including in relation to the migration of our key platforms from our systems to cloud storage;

future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes in our industry;

our ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business;

the impact of natural disasters, public health crises, political crises, or other catastrophic events;

our ability to attract and retain key employees and qualified technical and sales personnel;

fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

our ability to protect or obtain intellectual property rights;

our ability to raise additional capital;

the impact of our indebtedness on our financial position and operating flexibility;

our ability to meet future liquidity requirements and comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;

our ability to successfully defend ourselves in legal proceedings; and

our ability to continue to meet applicable listing standards.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and new factors may emerge from time to time that could also affect actual performance and results. For more information, please see the risk factors included in the Company’s S-1 amendment filed on July 29, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be inaccurate. Given the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, our inclusion of this information is not a representation or guarantee by us that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Additionally, statements as to market share, industry data and our market position are based on the most currently available data available to us and our estimates regarding market position or other industry data included in this document or otherwise discussed by us involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including as set forth above.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we will not update these forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law. With regard to these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document may not occur, and we caution you against unduly relying on these forward-looking statements.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics.” The Company does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures. 2 Growth calculated compared to the prior year as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on October 31, 2021. 3 Signifies non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics” in this release.

SKILLSOFT CORP.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) Successor Predecessor (SLH) October 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,671 $ 71,479 Restricted cash 2,680 2,964 Accounts receivable, less reserves of approximately $2,173 and $294 as of October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021 respectively 136,890 179,784 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,066 30,326 Total current assets 262,307 284,553 Property and equipment, net 17,253 13,780 Goodwill 872,291 495,004 Intangible assets, net 904,797 728,633 Right of use assets 21,928 15,131 Deferred tax asset — — Other assets 10,083 8,636 Total assets $ 2,088,659 $ 1,545,737 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER’S EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,800 $ 5,200 Borrowings under accounts receivable facility 11,080 17,022 Accounts payable 31,472 7,425 Accrued compensation 38,681 36,375 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55,772 23,125 Lease liabilities 7,687 4,740 Deferred revenue 246,188 257,549 Total current liabilities 395,680 351,436 Long-term debt 462,996 510,236 Warrant liabilities 65,363 900 Deferred tax liabilities 91,497 81,008 Long term lease liabilities 15,209 13,155 Deferred revenue – non-current 1,883 3,035 Other long-term liabilities 9,699 5,998 Total long-term liabilities 646,647 614,332 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity: (Predecessor SLH) Shareholders’ common stock- Class A and Class B common shares, $0.01 par value:



1,000,000,000 shares authorized (800,000,000 Class A, 200,000,000 Class B) at January 31, 2021; 4,000,000 shares issued and outstanding (3,840,000 Class A, 160,000 Class B) at January 31, 2021 — 40 (Successor) Shareholders’ common stock- Class A common shares, $0.0001 par value: 375,000,000 shares authorized and 133,164,526 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2021 11 — Additional paid-in capital 1,301,319 674,333 Accumulated deficit (255,132 ) (93,722 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 134 (682 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,046,332 579,969 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,088,659 $ 1,545,737

SKILLSOFT CORP.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Quarter-to Date Results Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Successor Predecessor (SLH) Predecessor (PL) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2021 From August 28, 2020

to October 31, 2020 From August 1, 2020

to August 27, 2020 Revenues: Total revenues $ 170,559 $ 36,973 $ 38,687 Operating expenses: Costs of revenues 48,891 15,882 6,329 Content and software development 16,437 10,919 5,208 Selling and marketing 39,938 18,193 8,259 General and administrative 28,120 10,075 5,440 Amortization of intangible assets 37,064 15,890 4,230 Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs 3,687 8,225 64 Restructuring 777 80 38 Total operating expenses 174,914 79,264 29,568 Operating (loss) income (4,355 ) (42,291 ) 9,119 Other (expense) income, net (611 ) 717 (541 ) Fair value adjustment of warrants (36,838 ) 2,900 — Interest income 18 9 21 Interest expense (7,510 ) (7,919 ) (1,287 ) Reorganization items, net — — 3,339,837 Loss (income) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (49,296 ) (46,584 ) 3,347,149 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (6,441 ) (7,870 ) 78,254 Net (loss) income (42,855 ) (38,714 ) 3,268,895 (Loss) income per share: Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (PL) * * 32,656.29 Class A and B – Basic and Diluted (SLH) * (9.68 ) * Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Successor) (0.32 ) * * Weighted average common share outstanding: Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (PL) * * 100.1 Class A and B – Basic and Diluted (SLH) * 4,000 * Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Successor) 133,116 * * *Not applicable The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SKILLSOFT CORP.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Year-to Date Results Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Successor Predecessor (SLH) Predecessor (SLH) Predecessor (PL) From



June 12, 2021 to

October 31, 2021 From



February 1, 2021

to June 11, 2021 From



August 28, 2020

to October 31, 2020 From



February 1, 2020

to August 27, 2020 Revenues: Total revenues $ 261,572 $ 139,636 $ 36,973 $ 273,851 Operating expenses: Costs of revenues 76,897 35,881 15,882 52,160 Content and software development 26,316 24,084 10,919 38,986 Selling and marketing 62,171 41,940 18,193 75,028 General and administrative 45,194 17,217 10,075 37,455 Amortization of intangible assets 57,087 50,902 15,890 34,378 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 332,376 Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs 13,682 6,938 8,225 32,099 Restructuring 1,093 (703 ) 80 1,179 Total operating expenses 282,440 176,259 79,264 603,661 Operating loss (20,868 ) (36,623 ) (42,291 ) (329,810 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,308 ) (493 ) 717 1,268 Fair value adjustment of warrants (19,723 ) 900 2,900 — Interest income 30 64 9 105 Interest expense (17,366 ) (16,820 ) (7,919 ) (168,341 ) Reorganization items, net — — — 3,329,245 Loss (income) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (59,235 ) (52,972 ) (46,584 ) 2,832,467 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,527 ) (3,708 ) (7,870 ) 68,455 Net (loss) income (54,708 ) (49,264 ) (38,714 ) 2,764,012 (Loss) income per share: Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (PL) * * * 27,612.51 Class A and B – Basic and Diluted (SLH) * (12.32 ) (9.68 ) * Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Successor) (0.41 ) * * * Weighted average common share outstanding: Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (PL) * * * 100.1 Class A and B – Basic and Diluted (SLH) * 4,000 4,000 * Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Successor) 133,096 * * * *Not applicable The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SKILLSOFT CORP.



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(IN THOUSANDS) Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Successor Predecessor (SL) Predecessor (SL) Predecessor (PL) June 12, 2021

through

October 31, 2021 February 1, 2021

through

June 11, 2021 August 28, 2020

through

October 31, 2020 February 1, 2020

through

August 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (54,708 ) $ (49,264 ) $ (38,714 ) $ 2,764,012 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Share-based compensation 9,034 — — — Depreciation and amortization 4,309 3,572 1,509 5,864 Amortization of intangible assets 57,087 50,902 15,890 34,378 Change in bad debt reserve (668 ) (174 ) 186 24 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes – non-cash (9,937 ) (5,886 ) (8,214 ) 66,234 Non-cash interest expense 913 487 143 2,407 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 332,376 Fair value adjustment to warrants 19,723 (900 ) (2,900 ) — Right-of-use asset 3,473 748 1,245 1,594 Non-cash reorganization items, net — — — (3,353,326 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (8,446 ) 88,622 (24,396 ) 116,478 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,002 ) 1,828 (4,017 ) 66 Accounts payable (1,636 ) (4,866 ) 3,776 (7,909 ) Accrued expenses, including long-term 13,962 (18,592 ) 11,888 145,816 Lease liability (4,046 ) (1,301 ) (1,510 ) (2,332 ) Deferred revenue (24,599 ) (31,365 ) 47,987 (101,765 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (541 ) 33,811 2,873 3,917 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,351 ) (641 ) (1,340 ) (3,105 ) Internally developed software – capitalized costs (2,293 ) (2,350 ) (908 ) (3,819 ) Acquisition of Global Knowledge, net of cash received (156,926 ) — — — Acquisition of Skillsoft, net of cash received (386,035 ) — — — Acquisition of Pluma, net of cash received (18,646 ) — — — Net cash used in investing activities (568,251 ) (2,991 ) (2,248 ) (6,924 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving line of credit, net of repayments — — — 19,500 Borrowings under DIP Facility — — — 60,000 Proceeds from Exit Facility borrowing — — — 50,000 Debt issuance costs associated with DIP and Exit facilities — — — (19,524 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholding upon vesting of restricted stock-based awarded (614 ) — — — Proceeds from equity investment (PIPE) 530,000 — — — Proceeds from issuance of term loans, net of fees 464,290 — — — Principal payments on capital lease obligation (407 ) (370 ) (162 ) (532 ) Proceeds from accounts receivable facility, net of borrowings (23,198 ) 16,577 (28,909 ) (35,787 ) Repayment of First and Second Out loans (605,591 ) (1,300 ) — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 364,480 14,907 (29,071 ) 73,657 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (820 ) 203 699 (2,139 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (205,132 ) 45,930 (27,747 ) 68,511 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 288,483 74,443 102,315 33,804 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 83,351 $ 120,373 $ 74,568 $ 102,315 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,671 $ 117,299 $ 70,836 $ 92,009 Restricted cash 2,680 3,074 3,732 10,306 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 83,351 $ 120,373 $ 74,568 $ 102,315 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

