Skillsoft Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Delivered strong improvements in Adjusted EBITDA and margin expansion

Reaffirmed financial outlook for the full fiscal year

Appointed Executives for our two business units with each fully accountable for contribution margin

Hosted successful virtual Investor Day, showcasing strategic vision and growth initiatives

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Select Metrics and Financials from Continuing Operations (1)(2)

Talent Development Solutions (formerly known as Content & Platform) Revenue of $102 million down 1% from prior year. Total Revenue of $132 million declined 6%, primarily due to a 20% decline in Global Knowledge (formerly known as Instructor Led Training) Revenue to $31 million.

Net Loss of $40 million compared to net loss of $32 million in the prior year. Net Loss per share of $4.84 compared to net loss per share of $4.00 in the prior year. Adjusted Net Loss of $20 million improved from Adjusted Net Loss of $30 million in the prior year. Adjusted Net Loss per share of $2.40 improved from Adjusted Net Loss per share of $3.68 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $28 million, reflecting a margin of 21% of Revenue, compared to $25 million and a margin of 18% of Revenue in the prior year.

Ended the quarter with $130 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

“Our revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance were in line with our expectations for the quarter,” said Ron Hovsepian, Skillsoft’s Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Our progress on the ‘Fix the Basics’ strategy, including transitioning to a dual business unit structure, already shows improved outcomes. Key leaders have been added, which will further accelerate our efforts. This progress strengthens our foundation for continued profitable growth, unlock shareholder value, and customer success.”

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Business Highlights

Microsoft and Skillsoft partnered to innovate GenAI upskilling programs; designed to empower organizations and their workforce to harness the full potential of Microsoft AI and GenAI technology in their daily operations, driving productivity and innovation through interactive virtual environments, outcome-oriented assessments and personalized results and feedback.

Launched a reimagined Skillsoft platform user experience, featuring a personalized, AI-driven learner experience with enhanced intuitive design and sequenced learning paths to maximize engagement and effectiveness.

Recognized with multiple industry-leading awards. Most notably, Skillsoft was named “Overall eLearning Company of the Year” in the Edtech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing our eLearning excellence and AI innovations we have brought to market over the last 12 months. Skillsoft was also recognized by Training Industry as a “Top AI in Training” company.

Released our 2024 C-Suite Perspectives report, uncovering a critical skills crisis in cybersecurity, AI, and data science areas. The report highlights the increasing difficulty in attracting and hiring candidates with the right skills, compounded by the rapid pace of technological change, making skills training challenging. However, new training approaches that prioritize both non-traditional technical skills and essential “soft” skills are starting to close these gaps, helping to build stronger, more agile teams.

Hosted Investor Day, where leadership outlined the company’s strategic priorities, recent innovations, and financial performance. The event highlighted the focus on AI-driven learning solutions and long-term growth strategies, reaffirming commitment to delivering value through continuous innovation and platform enhancement.

“I am pleased with the progress we made this quarter towards our longer-term goals to grow at or above market rates in all areas of our business,” said Rich Walker, Skillsoft’s Chief Financial Officer. “Equally important, we remain laser focused on near-term operational execution and are reaffirming our outlook for FY25.”

Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook (2)

The following table reflects Skillsoft’s reaffirmed financial outlook for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, based on current market conditions, expectations, and assumptions:

GAAP Revenue $510 million – $525 million Adjusted EBITDA $105 million – $110 million

(1) Growth calculated relative to the comparable prior year period unless otherwise noted. (2) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics” below for the definitions of our key operational and non-GAAP metrics and how they are calculated and more information regarding the fact that the Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. We have provided at the back of this release reconciliations of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of high-quality content, an AI-enabled platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skills gaps, unlocking human potential, and transforming the workforce. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics

The Company has organized its business into two segments (or Business Units): Talent Development Solutions (formerly referred to as Content & Platform) and Global Knowledge (formerly referred to as Instructor-Led Training). We track the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics that we believe are key financial measures of our success. Non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to us, many of which present non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics when reporting their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of U.S. GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with higher U.S. GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, excluding the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance. However, non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics have limitations as analytical tools. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. They are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As a result, these performance measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We have provided at the back of this press release reconciliations of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. We do not reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We provide non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will be achieved, however we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the non-GAAP calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.

We disclose the below non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics in this press release because we believe these non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics provide meaningful supplemental information.

Dollar retention rate (“DRR”) – For existing customers at the beginning of a given period, DRR represents subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades in such period divided by the beginning total renewable base for such customers for such period. Renewals reflect customers who renew their subscription, inclusive of auto-renewals for multi-year contracts, while churn reflects customers who choose to not renew their subscription. Upgrades include orders from customers that purchase additional licenses or content (e.g., a new Leadership and Business module), while downgrades reflect customers electing to decrease the number of licenses or reduce the size of their content package. Upgrades and downgrades also reflect changes in pricing. We use our DRR to measure the long-term value of customer contracts as well as our ability to retain and expand the revenue generated from our existing customers.

Adjusted net income (loss) – Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash items, discrete and event-specific costs that do not represent normal, recurring, cash operating expenses necessary for our business operations, and certain accounting income and/or expenses that management believes are necessary to enhance the comparability and are useful in assessing our operating performance, include the following (including the related tax effects):

Acquisition and integration related costs – Costs incurred to effectuate an acquisition, including contingent compensation expenses, and integration related costs.

Restructuring charges – Severance costs and the abandonment of right-of-use assets resulting from the acquisition integration process and cost saving initiatives.

Transformation costs – Costs incurred to transform our operations through significant strategic non-ordinary course transactions.

System migration costs – Costs of temporary resources needed for the migration of content and customers from our legacy system to a global platform.

Stock-based compensation expense – Non-cash expense associated with stock-based compensation.

Executive exit costs – Costs associated with departure of executives that are not a result of restructuring initiatives.

Fair value adjustments – Mark-to-market adjustments of warrants and hedge instruments.

Foreign currency impact – Unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains or losses due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

(Gain) loss on sale of business – Gain or loss on non-routine sale of business.

Income from discontinued operations – Income from discontinued operations that do not reflect our current operating performance.

Impairment charges – Non-cash goodwill, intangible or other asset impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted net income (loss) excluding interest expense or income, benefit from or provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted operating expenses – Adjusted operating expenses are defined as GAAP costs of revenues, content and software development, selling and marketing, and general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation expense, stock-based compensation expense, system migration costs, transformation costs, and other non-cash charges, as applicable.

Adjusted gross margin – Adjusted gross margin is defined as GAAP revenue less GAAP cost of revenues, excluding stock-based compensation expense and depreciation expense, divided by GAAP revenue for the same period.

Adjusted contribution margin – Adjusted contribution margin is defined as GAAP revenue less adjusted operating expenses, divided by GAAP revenue for the same period.

Free cash flow – Free cash flow is defined as GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and internally developed software.

Adjusted free cash flow (levered) – Adjusted free cash flow (levered) is defined as free cash flow plus the cash impact for adjusted EBITDA excluded charges.

Free cash flow conversion – Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA for the same period.

Net leverage – Net leverage is defined as current maturities of long-term debt, plus borrowings under accounts receivable facility, plus long-term debt, less cash and equivalents and restricted cash, divided by adjusted EBITDA for the preceding twelve-month period.

Reclassifications

Certain amounts reported in prior years have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current year. These reclassifications had no effect on total assets, total liabilities, total stockholders’ equity, or net income (loss) for the prior year.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, including such things as our outlook (including revenue, non-GAAP EBITDA, and free cash flow), our product development and planning, our sales pipeline, future capital expenditures, share repurchases, financial results, the impact of regulatory changes, existing and evolving business strategies and acquisitions and dispositions, demand for our services, competitive strengths, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of our business and operations, and our ability to successfully implement our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are forward-looking statements. Also, when we use words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “forecast”, “seek”, “outlook”, “target”, “goal”, “probably”, or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Skillsoft’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature, and we caution you against unduly relying on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those described under “Part I – Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Form 10‑K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements included in our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this document represent our estimates only as of the date of this filing and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, whether to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be inaccurate. Given the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, our inclusion of this information is not a representation or guarantee by us that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Additionally, statements as to market share, industry data and our market position are based on the most current data available to us and our estimates regarding market position or other industry data included in this document or otherwise discussed by us involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including as set forth above.

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except number of shares) July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,652 $ 136,308 Restricted cash 7,491 10,215 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of approximately $618 and $562 as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 110,042 185,638 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,873 53,170 Total current assets 301,058 385,331 Property and equipment, net 4,319 6,639 Goodwill 317,071 317,071 Intangible assets, net 484,294 539,293 Right of use assets 5,336 8,044 Other assets 14,314 17,256 Total assets $ 1,126,392 $ 1,273,634 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,404 $ 6,404 Borrowings under accounts receivable facility 40,406 44,980 Accounts payable 14,072 14,512 Accrued compensation 28,602 31,774 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,724 29,939 Lease liabilities 2,613 3,049 Deferred revenue 226,573 282,570 Total current liabilities 342,394 413,228 Long-term debt 575,364 577,487 Deferred tax liabilities 45,891 52,148 Long-term lease liabilities 7,156 9,251 Deferred revenue – non-current 1,688 2,402 Other long-term liabilities 12,477 13,531 Total long-term liabilities 642,576 654,819 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Shareholders’ common stock – Class A common shares, $0.0001 par value: 18,750,000 shares authorized and 8,504,829 shares issued and 8,205,052 shares outstanding at July 31, 2024, and 8,380,436 shares issued and 8,080,659 shares outstanding at January 31, 2024 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,556,865 1,551,005 Accumulated equity (deficit) (1,388,680 ) (1,321,478 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 299,777 shares as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024 (10,891 ) (10,891 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15,873 ) (13,050 ) Total shareholders’ equity 141,422 205,587 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,126,392 $ 1,273,634

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Total revenues $ 132,223 $ 141,187 $ 260,016 $ 276,741 Operating expenses: Costs of revenues 32,471 40,467 66,942 78,291 Content and software development 14,993 17,863 30,499 34,898 Selling and marketing 40,684 40,411 82,976 86,338 General and administrative 19,395 25,085 44,704 50,381 Amortization of intangible assets 31,788 39,221 63,371 77,466 Acquisition and integration related costs 921 937 2,418 2,328 Restructuring 11,299 2,501 12,266 7,719 Total operating expenses 151,551 166,485 303,176 337,421 Operating income (loss) (19,328 ) (25,298 ) (43,160 ) (60,680 ) Other income (expense), net (418 ) (934 ) 1,799 (1,309 ) Fair value adjustment of warrants — 793 — 3,645 Fair value adjustment of interest rate swaps (6,506 ) 6,935 1,240 7,205 Interest income 1,045 871 1,973 1,516 Interest expense (16,415 ) (16,255 ) (32,693 ) (32,191 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (41,622 ) (33,888 ) (70,841 ) (81,814 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,056 ) (1,889 ) (3,639 ) (6,273 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (39,566 ) (31,999 ) (67,202 ) (75,541 ) Gain (loss) on sale of business — — — (682 ) Net income (loss) $ (39,566 ) $ (31,999 ) $ (67,202 ) $ (76,223 ) Net income (loss) per share: Ordinary – Basic and diluted – continuing operations $ (4.84 ) $ (4.00 ) $ (8.26 ) $ (9.39 ) Ordinary – Basic and diluted – discontinued operations — — — (0.09 ) Ordinary – Basic and diluted $ (4.84 ) $ (4.00 ) $ (8.26 ) $ (9.48 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Ordinary – Basic and diluted 8,180 8,005 8,135 8,042

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (67,202 ) $ (76,223 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of intangible assets 63,371 77,466 Share-based compensation 6,339 14,955 Depreciation 1,404 2,761 Non-cash interest expense 1,080 1,024 Non-cash property, equipment, software and lease impairment charges 2,293 4,808 Provision for credit loss expense (recovery) 56 4 (Gain) loss on sale of business — 682 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes – non-cash (6,271 ) (6,913 ) Fair value adjustment of warrants — (3,645 ) Fair value adjustment of interest rate swaps (1,240 ) (7,205 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 75,004 73,172 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, including long-term (3,016 ) (520 ) Right-of-use assets 1,351 145 Accounts payable (603 ) (4,241 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities, including long-term (9,568 ) (17,379 ) Lease liabilities (2,539 ) (1,081 ) Deferred revenues (56,962 ) (55,825 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,497 1,985 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (399 ) (3,406 ) Internally developed software – capitalized costs (8,796 ) (5,951 ) Sale of SumTotal, net of cash transferred — (5,137 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,195 ) (14,494 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Shares repurchased for tax withholding upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (479 ) (881 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock — (8,046 ) Proceeds from accounts receivable facility, net of borrowings (4,574 ) 399 Principal payments on Term loans (3,202 ) (3,202 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,255 ) (11,730 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,427 ) (472 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,380 ) (24,711 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 146,523 177,556 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 130,143 $ 152,845 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,652 $ 147,927 Restricted cash 7,491 4,918 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 130,143 $ 152,845

