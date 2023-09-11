Skillsoft Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

Delivered year-over-year growth in total Company Bookings and Revenue.

Content & Platform segment Bookings increased 7% and Revenue grew 4%.

Dollar Retention Rate increased three percentage points to 101% on an LTM basis.

Reaffirmed its financial outlook for the full fiscal year-ended January 31, 2024.

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended July 31, 2023.





“ Skillsoft executed well in the quarter, delivering improved top-line performance with growth in both Bookings and Revenue,” said Jeffrey R. Tarr, Skillsoft’s Chief Executive Officer. “ In our primarily SaaS-based Content & Platform segment, Bookings increased 7%, Revenue growth accelerated to 4%, and LTM Dollar Retention Rate came in at 101%, up from 98% in the year-ago period, driven by our investments in platform, content and go-to-market.”

Tarr added, “ The reskilling revolution is impacting nearly every company and industry around the globe, as organizations seek to enable their talent to succeed in an increasingly dynamic era marked by digital transformation, occupational disruption, and now the emergence of generative AI. We believe these structural shifts are unlocking new long-term growth opportunity for Skillsoft as we enable organizations to grow and thrive with a future-fit workforce that is skilled and ready for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Select Metrics and Financials from Continuing Operations (1)(2)

Total Bookings grew 4% led by 7% growth in the Content & Platform segment, partially offset by a 1% decline in Instructor-Led Training segment Bookings.

GAAP Revenue of $141 million grew under 1%, with 4% growth in Content & Platform segment GAAP Revenue to $103 million, offset by a 9% decline in Instructor-Led Training segment GAAP Revenue to $38 million.

GAAP net loss of $32 million compared to a GAAP net loss of $121 million in the prior year. GAAP net loss per share of $0.20 compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.74 in the prior year.

Pro forma Adjusted Net Loss of $29 million compared to a pro forma Adjusted Net Loss of $24 million in the prior year. Pro forma Adjusted Net Loss per share of $0.18 compared to a pro forma Adjusted Net Loss per share of $0.14 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $25 million, reflecting a margin of 18% of GAAP revenue.

Ended the quarter with $148 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Business Highlights

LTM Content & Platform Dollar Retention Rate was approximately 101% in the quarter, up from approximately 98% in the year-ago period. Quarterly Content & Platform Dollar Retention Rate was approximately 99%, up from approximately 98% in the year-ago period.

Released a beta version of Skillsoft CAISY™ (Conversion AI Simulator), an innovative generative AI-based tool for simulating business and leadership conversational skills through experiential, active learning.

for simulating business and leadership conversational skills through experiential, active learning. Launched a ChatGPT Learning Journey, the first in a series of generative AI courses designed to equip organizations and the workforce with the skills required to use the technology productively and ethically.

Announced significant enhancements to our Codecademy technology skilling solution, including an expanded content library of more than 6,000 courses covering the most in-demand technology skills, new interactive learning and practice formats, and access to more than 500 Skill Benchmarks to assess, index, and track workforce skills development.

Released our C-Suite Perspectives report, revealing a pressing skills crisis in critical areas of business, including cybersecurity, data science, and artificial intelligence, and providing C-level leaders with a roadmap to help them build agile, future-fit teams through transformative learnings.

Full–Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Outlook (2)

The following table reflects Skillsoft’s reaffirmed financial outlook for the full-year fiscal 2024 ended January 31, 2024, based on current market conditions, expectations, and assumptions:

Bookings $610 million to $640 million GAAP revenue $555 million to $585 million Adjusted EBITDA $100 million to $105 million

(1) Growth calculated relative to the comparable prior year period unless otherwise noted. (2) See “ Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics” below for the definitions of our key operational and non-GAAP metrics and how they are calculated and more information regarding the fact that the Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. We have provided at the back of this release reconciliations of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.

Key Operational Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (3) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Change Change Three Months Ended Constant Six Months Ended Constant July 31, Change Currency July 31, Change Currency 2023 2022 Dollar Percent % 2023 2022 Dollar Percent % Bookings (4) Continuing operations: Content & Platform $ 83,123 $ 77,380 $ 5,743 7% 7% $ 147,655 $ 137,526 $ 10,129 7% 8% Instructor-Led Training 46,058 46,493 (435 ) (1)% (1)% 89,994 102,158 (12,164 ) (12)% (10)% Total bookings $ 129,181 $ 123,873 $ 5,308 4% 4% $ 237,649 $ 239,684 $ (2,035 ) (1)% 0% GAAP revenue Continuing operations: Content & Platform $ 103,188 $ 98,753 $ 4,435 4% 4% $ 201,761 $ 188,539 $ 13,222 7% 8% Instructor-Led Training 37,999 41,821 (3,822 ) (9)% (9)% 74,980 86,874 (11,894 ) (14)% (12)% Total $ 141,187 $ 140,574 $ 613 0% 0% $ 276,741 $ 275,413 $ 1,328 0% 2% Pro forma revenue (4) Continuing operations: Content & Platform $ 103,188 $ 98,753 $ 4,435 4% 4% $ 201,761 $ 196,597 $ 5,164 3% 3% Instructor-Led Training 37,999 41,821 (3,822 ) (9)% (9)% 74,980 86,874 (11,894 ) (14)% (12)% Total pro forma revenue $ 141,187 $ 140,574 $ 613 0% 0% $ 276,741 $ 283,471 $ (6,730 ) (2)% (1)% GAAP net income (loss) $ (31,999 ) $ (121,499 ) $ 89,500 NA NA $ (76,223 ) $ (143,142 ) $ 66,919 NA NA Pro forma Non-GAAP operating expenses (4) Pro forma Non-GAAP costs of revenues $ 40,047 $ 34,704 $ 5,343 15% 16% $ 77,623 $ 73,169 $ 4,454 6% 8% Pro forma Non-GAAP content and software development expenses 15,556 15,402 154 1% 2% 29,862 33,867 (4,005 ) (12)% (11)% Pro forma Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses 40,560 39,925 635 2% 1% 84,403 81,402 3,001 4% 4% Pro forma Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 19,596 17,958 1,638 9% 9% 37,797 42,768 (4,971 ) (12)% (11)% Total pro forma Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 115,759 $ 107,989 $ 7,770 7% 7% $ 229,685 $ 231,206 $ (1,521 ) (1)% 0% Pro forma adjusted net income (loss) & adjusted EBITDA (4) Continuing operations: Pro forma adjusted net income (loss) $ (29,441 ) $ (23,703 ) $ (5,738 ) NA NA $ (59,494 ) $ (35,202 ) $ (24,292 ) NA NA Pro forma adjusted net income (loss) per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.04 ) NA NA $ (0.37 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.14 ) NA NA Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 25,428 $ 32,585 $ (7,157 ) (22)% (22)% $ 47,056 $ 52,265 $ (5,209 ) (10)% (9)% Pro forma adjusted EBITDA % of pro forma revenue 18 % 23 % 17 % 18 %

_______________ (3) See “ Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics” below for the definitions of our key operational and non-GAAP metrics and how they are calculated. (4) For the six months ended July 31, 2022, the unaudited Pro Forma financial information is presented in accordance with Regulation S-X, Article 11 to enhance comparability for all periods by including operating results for Codecademy as if the merger had closed on February 1, 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Skillsoft will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. To access the call, dial (877) 413‑9278 from the United States and Canada or (215) 268‑9914 from international locations. The live event can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com. A replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech, and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

We track the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics that we believe are key financial measures of our success. Non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to us, many of which present non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics when reporting their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of U.S. GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with higher U.S. GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, excluding the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance. However, non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics have limitations as analytical tools. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. They are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As a result, these performance measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We have provided at the back of this release reconciliations of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. We do not reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We provide non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will be achieved, however we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics in this press release because we believe these non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics provide meaningful supplemental information.

Bookings – Bookings in any particular period represents the dollar value of orders received during that period and reflects (i) subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades to existing customers, (ii) non-subscription services, and (iii) sales to new customers. Bookings generally represents a customer’s annual obligation (versus the life of the contract), and, for the subscription business, revenue is recognized for such bookings over the following 12 months. We use bookings to measure and monitor current period business activity with respect to our ability to sell subscriptions and services to our platform. Bookings are adjusted and presented on a pro forma basis as if Codecademy had merged on February 1, 2022, to enhance comparability.

– Bookings in any particular period represents the dollar value of orders received during that period and reflects (i) subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades to existing customers, (ii) non-subscription services, and (iii) sales to new customers. Bookings generally represents a customer’s annual obligation (versus the life of the contract), and, for the subscription business, revenue is recognized for such bookings over the following 12 months. We use bookings to measure and monitor current period business activity with respect to our ability to sell subscriptions and services to our platform. Bookings are adjusted and presented on a pro forma basis as if Codecademy had merged on February 1, 2022, to enhance comparability. Pro forma revenue – Pro forma revenue is defined as GAAP revenue adjusted in accordance with Regulation S-X, Article 11 as if Codecademy had merged on February 1, 2022, to enhance comparability. Pro forma revenue is reconciled to the reported GAAP revenue for all the periods presented.

– Pro forma revenue is defined as GAAP revenue adjusted in accordance with Regulation S-X, Article 11 as if Codecademy had merged on February 1, 2022, to enhance comparability. Pro forma revenue is reconciled to the reported GAAP revenue for all the periods presented. Dollar retention rate ( “ DRR ” ) – For existing customers at the beginning of a given period, DRR represents subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades in such period divided by the beginning total renewable base for such customers for such period. Renewals reflect customers who renew their subscription, inclusive of auto-renewals for multi-year contracts, while churn reflects customers who choose to not renew their subscription. Upgrades include orders from customers that purchase additional licenses or content (e.g., a new Leadership and Business module), while downgrades reflect customers electing to decrease the number of licenses or reduce the size of their content package. Upgrades and downgrades also reflect changes in pricing. We use our DRR to measure the long-term value of customer contracts as well as our ability to retain and expand the revenue generated from our existing customers.

“ ” – For existing customers at the beginning of a given period, DRR represents subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades in such period divided by the beginning total renewable base for such customers for such period. Renewals reflect customers who renew their subscription, inclusive of auto-renewals for multi-year contracts, while churn reflects customers who choose to not renew their subscription. Upgrades include orders from customers that purchase additional licenses or content (e.g., a new Leadership and Business module), while downgrades reflect customers electing to decrease the number of licenses or reduce the size of their content package. Upgrades and downgrades also reflect changes in pricing. We use our DRR to measure the long-term value of customer contracts as well as our ability to retain and expand the revenue generated from our existing customers. Adjusted net income (loss) – Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash items, discrete and event-specific costs that do not represent normal, recurring, cash operating expenses necessary for our business operations, and certain accounting income and/or expenses that management believes are necessary to enhance the comparability and are useful in assessing our operating performance, include the following (including the related tax effects): Stock-based compensation expense – Non-cash expense associated with stock-based compensation. Restructuring charges – Severance costs and the abandonment of right-of-use assets resulted from the acquisition integration process and cost saving initiatives. Fair value adjustments – Mark-to-market adjustments of warrants and hedge instruments. Foreign currency impact – Unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains or losses due to fluctuations in exchange rates. Acquisition and integration related costs – Non-recurring costs incurred to effectuate an acquisition, including contingent compensation expenses, and integration related costs. Transformation costs – Non-recurring costs incurred to transform our operations through significant strategic non-ordinary course transactions. System migration costs – Non-recurring costs of temporary resources needed for the migration of content and customers from our legacy system to a global platform. Income from discontinued operations – Income from discontinued operations that do not reflect our current operating performance. (Gain) loss on sale of business – gain or loss on non-routine sale of business. Impairment charges – non-cash goodwill, intangible or other asset impairment charges.

– Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash items, discrete and event-specific costs that do not represent normal, recurring, cash operating expenses necessary for our business operations, and certain accounting income and/or expenses that management believes are necessary to enhance the comparability and are useful in assessing our operating performance, include the following (including the related tax effects): Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted net loss excluding interest expense or income, benefit from or provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense.

– Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted net loss excluding interest expense or income, benefit from or provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses – GAAP operating expenses, less depreciation, stock-based compensation, system migration costs, transformation costs, other non-cash charges and pro forma adjustments, as applicable.

– GAAP operating expenses, less depreciation, stock-based compensation, system migration costs, transformation costs, other non-cash charges and pro forma adjustments, as applicable. Pro forma adjusted net income (loss) – Pro forma adjusted net income (loss) is defined as adjusted net income (loss) adjusted in accordance with Regulation S-X, Article 11 as if Codecademy had merged on February 1, 2022, to enhance comparability.

– Pro forma adjusted net income (loss) is defined as adjusted net income (loss) adjusted in accordance with Regulation S-X, Article 11 as if Codecademy had merged on February 1, 2022, to enhance comparability. Pro forma adjusted net income (loss) per share – Pro forma adjusted net income (loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) defined above divided by weighted average common shares outstanding.

– Pro forma adjusted net income (loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) defined above divided by weighted average common shares outstanding. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA – Pro forma adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA adjusted in accordance with Regulation S-X, Article 11 as if Codecademy had merged on February 1, 2022, to enhance comparability.

– Pro forma adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA adjusted in accordance with Regulation S-X, Article 11 as if Codecademy had merged on February 1, 2022, to enhance comparability. Pro forma adjusted EBITDA % of pro forma revenue – Pro forma adjusted EBITDA % of pro forma revenue is defined as pro forma adjusted EBITDA defined above as a percentage of pro forma revenue defined above.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, including such things as our outlook (including bookings, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow), our product development and planning, our pipeline, future capital expenditures, share repurchases, financial results, the impact of regulatory changes, existing and evolving business strategies and acquisitions and dispositions, demand for our services, competitive strengths, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of our business and operations, and our ability to successfully implement our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are forward-looking statements. Also, when we use words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “seek,” “outlook,” “target,” “goal,” “probably,” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Skillsoft’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature, and we caution you against unduly relying on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those described under “ Part I – Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Form 10‑K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements included in our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this document represent our estimates only as of the date of this filing and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, whether to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be inaccurate. Given the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, our inclusion of this information is not a representation or guarantee by us that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Additionally, statements as to market share, industry data and our market position are based on the most currently available data available to us and our estimates regarding market position or other industry data included in this document or otherwise discussed by us involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including as set forth above.

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except number of shares) July 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,927 $ 170,359 Restricted cash 4,918 7,197 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of approximately $225 and $221 as of July 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 110,499 183,592 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,014 44,596 Total current assets 312,358 405,744 Property and equipment, net 7,244 10,150 Goodwill 457,967 457,744 Intangible assets, net 667,875 738,066 Right-of-use assets 9,277 14,633 Other assets 23,353 16,350 Total assets $ 1,478,074 $ 1,642,687 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,404 $ 6,404 Borrowings under accounts receivable facility 40,092 39,693 Accounts payable 14,139 18,338 Accrued compensation 24,587 34,325 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 30,145 41,474 Lease liabilities 3,883 4,198 Deferred revenue 224,143 280,676 Total current liabilities 343,393 425,108 Long-term debt 579,639 581,817 Warrant liabilities 1,109 4,754 Deferred tax liabilities 68,123 73,976 Long-term lease liabilities 10,357 11,947 Deferred revenue – non-current 2,440 1,778 Other long-term liabilities 10,081 11,551 Total long-term liabilities 671,749 685,823 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Shareholders’ common stock – Class A common shares, $0.0001 par value: 375,000,000 shares authorized and 160,467,809 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2023, and 163,655,881 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2023 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 1,535,648 1,521,574 Accumulated deficit (1,048,416 ) (972,193 ) Treasury shares (10,891 ) (2,845 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,423 ) (14,794 ) Total shareholders’ equity 462,932 531,756 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,478,074 $ 1,642,687

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Revenues: Total revenues $ 141,187 $ 140,574 $ 276,741 $ 275,413 Operating expenses: Costs of revenues 40,467 34,998 78,291 73,008 Content and software development 17,863 19,693 34,898 36,026 Selling and marketing 40,411 41,848 86,338 81,410 General and administrative 25,085 26,367 50,381 55,711 Amortization of intangible assets 39,221 45,200 77,466 84,758 Impairment of goodwill — 70,475 — 70,475 Acquisition-related costs 937 8,452 2,328 21,764 Restructuring 2,501 4,323 7,719 8,279 Total operating expenses 166,485 251,356 337,421 431,431 Operating income (loss) (25,298 ) (110,782 ) (60,680 ) (156,018 ) Other income (expense), net (934 ) 80 (1,309 ) 1,132 Fair value adjustment of warrants 793 6,846 3,645 16,952 Fair value adjustment of hedge instruments 6,935 (15,065 ) 7,205 (15,065 ) Interest income 871 10 1,516 170 Interest expense (16,255 ) (11,470 ) (32,191 ) (23,007 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (33,888 ) (130,381 ) (81,814 ) (175,836 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,889 ) (3,065 ) (6,273 ) (25,402 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (31,999 ) (127,316 ) (75,541 ) (150,434 ) Gain (loss) on sale of business — — (682 ) — Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 5,817 — 7,292 Net income (loss) $ (31,999 ) $ (121,499 ) $ (76,223 ) $ (143,142 ) Net income (loss) per share: Ordinary – Basic and diluted – continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.98 ) Ordinary – Basic and diluted – discontinued operations — 0.04 — 0.05 Ordinary – Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.93 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Ordinary – Basic and diluted 160,098 164,089 160,836 153,442

Contacts

Investors and Media

Chad W. Lyne



SVP, Strategic Finance & Investor Relations Officer



chad.lyne@skillsoft.com

Read full story here