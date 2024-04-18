Skillsoft Partners With Year Up to Empower Young Adults With Critical Workforce Skills Training

Partnership will provide Year Up students with access to Skillsoft learning solutions including Codecademy and CAISY™

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced a multi-year partnership with Year Up, the national workforce development organization. Through the partnership, more than 30,000 young adults enrolled with Year Up will gain access to Skillsoft’s learning platform to build the critical skills needed to gain employment at leading organizations within the technology, banking, and financial services industries.





Digital literacy is critical in today’s workplace especially with the rapid advancement of generative AI, yet 67% of the world’s youth lack sufficient skills needed to use and understand technology. Additionally, it is estimated that by 2030, 60% will not possess basic, transferable skills required to transition into the workforce. The partnership between Skillsoft and Year Up will address this crisis head-on by breaking down accessibility barriers for underserved young adults in the U.S. seeking upskilling and career opportunities. With access to Skillsoft’s learning solutions including Percipio, Codecademy, and CAISY™, Year Up students can develop a well-rounded set of technology, leadership, and management skills that will support propelling them into meaningful careers, and in-turn, create a larger, more inclusive talent pool.

“Like Year Up, Skillsoft is strongly committed to its social impact mission of providing equal access to learning and skill development opportunities,” said Orla Daly, Chief Information Officer, Skillsoft. “We are excited to partner with Year Up in their efforts to help close the Opportunity Divide by empowering a diverse pipeline of talent to thrive in the rapidly evolving job market. Together, we look forward to helping Year Up students and alumni develop the skills to be successful today and to continue to grow and meet the skill needs of tomorrow.”

Year Up’s intensive training program equips young adults ages 18-29 with in-demand skills training, now enhanced with Skillsoft’s learning solutions, followed by a professional work experience where they will apply their newly acquired skills. This approach helps to bridge the Opportunity Divide, the gap between underserved youth and economic opportunity, by empowering individuals to access meaningful careers and contribute to the workforce. Nationwide, 80% of Year Up graduates are employed or attending college within four months of completing the program, with average starting salaries of $53,000 per year.

“Our partnership with Skillsoft is a natural fit and provides our students with access to highly personalized and interactive role- and skill-based learning experiences,” said Gary Flowers, Chief Information Officer, Transformation and Technology Services, Year Up. “Skillsoft’s support is crucial in preparing our young adults for thriving careers with top companies across the United States. This support not only aids us in our mission to close the Opportunity Divide, but also contributes to our efforts to foster a more inclusive and equitable economy.”

Learn more about Skillsoft’s work with its Corporate Social Responsibility partners to create a new world of inclusion here.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills; they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential.

About Year Up

Year Up is a national 501(c)3 workforce development organization committed to ensuring equitable access to economic opportunity, education, and justice for all young adults—no matter their background, income, or zip code. Year Up utilizes a high-expectations, high support model that provides participants with technical training, career-readiness skills and coaching, and connections to internships or job placements with leading employers. Year Up has served more than 45,000 young adults across 20 markets since its founding in 2000 and has been voted one of the “Best Non-Profits to Work For” by The NonProfit Times. To learn more, visit https://www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Contacts

Investors

Chad Lyne



chad.lyne@skillsoft.com

Media

Cameron Martin



cameron.martin@skillsoft.com