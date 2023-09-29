Skillsoft Completes Reverse Stock Split

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced that it has completed the previously announced reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split became effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on October 2, 2023.





By increasing the per-share price of the Company’s common stock, the reverse stock split is intended to make Skillsoft more attractive to a broader group of institutional investors and, in turn, maintain our New York Stock Exchange listing and increase the stability of the common stock price and enhance trading liquidity through the entry of new buyers.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 20 shares of Skillsoft’s issued and outstanding common stock were automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of Skillsoft common stock, without any change in the par value per share. The reverse stock split affects all stockholders uniformly, and it does not affect any stockholder’s ownership percentage of the Company’s shares, with the exception of those stockholders receiving cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Stockholders owning shares of the Company’s common stock via a bank, broker, or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, subject to such intermediary’s particular processes.

Skillsoft’s common stock will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SKIL”, and the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock following the reverse stock split is 83066P309. The Company’s public warrants, with a split-adjusted exercise price, will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SKIL.WS”.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in Skillsoft’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023 and September 19, 2023, respectively, and Skillsoft’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2023.

