Skillsoft Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced that on August 28, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Skillsoft’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering an aggregate of 50,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock to two new employees. The RSUs were granted under Skillsoft’s 2024 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and offered as a material inducement to the hiring of the new employees as follows.





On June 24, 2024, Mr. Thomas Infantino was hired as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Sales. Mr. Infantino received 25,000 RSUs, which vest ratably over four years subject to Mr. Infantino’s continued employment with the Company through each vesting date.

On July 29, 2024, Mr. Tzetoslav Lakov was hired as the Company’s Chief Analytics Officer. Mr. Lakov received 25,000 RSUs, which vest ratably over four years subject to Mr. Lakov’s continued employment with the Company through each vesting date.

The awards were granted in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which requires public announcement of inducement awards. The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 303A.08.

About Skillsoft



Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential.

Contacts

Investors

Shaina Keegan



shaina.keegan@skillsoft.com

Media

Cameron Martin



cameron.martin@skillsoft.com