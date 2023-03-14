Skillsoft Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada, or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com

