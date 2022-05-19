Home Business Wire Skillsoft Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire

Skillsoft Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced that it will report its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today’s workforce for tomorrow’s economy. The Company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business skills, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Eric Boyer

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

eric.boyer@skillsoft.com

Media:

Nancy Coleman

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

nancy.coleman@skillsoft.com

Articoli correlati

New Conviva Data Shows Double Digit Streaming Growth Worldwide; Smart TVs Growing Rapidly as Streaming Moves to Overtake Linear on the Big Screen

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q1 2022 State of Streaming Report Details Quality Gains & Challenges, Continued Growth of Smart TVs and TikTok’s Sports...
Continua a leggere

Taiwan Excellence’s “Smart Tech, Smart Clothing” Webinar Highlights Innovations from Taiwan for the Outdoor Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
May 26th virtual event offers buyers first look at smart wearables for outdoor sports and fitness DENVER & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

University of Phoenix Sets Example for Higher Education in Accessibility Measures, Processes, and Policies

Business Wire Business Wire -
University highlighted digital accessibility best practices as part of celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix spent the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Conviva Data Shows Double Digit Streaming Growth Worldwide; Smart TVs Growing Rapidly as...

Business Wire