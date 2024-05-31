Skillsoft Announces Darren Bance as New General Manager of Global Knowledge Business

Transformative leader brings a wealth of experience to support growth and innovation

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced the appointment of Darren Bance as General Manager of Skillsoft Global Knowledge. Mr. Bance brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience, with a focus on technical education and skilling initiatives within both the public and private sector.





“Generative AI and other emerging technologies have underscored the importance of in-person and interactive learning for developing a highly skilled workforce,” said Ron Hovsepian, Executive Chair of Skillsoft. “Darren’s deep experience in technology skilling and proven leadership will be instrumental as we enhance our instructor-led training offerings. We are confident in Darren’s ability to drive growth and innovation in this important segment of our business.”

Skillsoft Global Knowledge remains committed to innovating the live learning experience, especially as technological advancements continue to transform professional development. The demand for high-quality instructor-led training is a testament to its efficacy in the modern learning environment.

“Live, instructor-led training is a crucial element of a comprehensive and multimodal skilling strategy in today’s workplace,” said Mr. Bance. “I am thrilled to join Skillsoft at this juncture and look forward to collaborating with our partners and customers to elevate our digital and in-person live learning solutions.”

Mr. Bance most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of QA, one of the United Kingdom’s largest providers of IT and digital skills solutions, where he led the rollout of the strategic company vision and handled the day-to-day business operations across a variety of disciplines. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director of the Learning Services division of Capita Group, leading more than 1,000 employees. Previously, he was a Managing Partner at ShiftPoint ME, a digital enablement consultancy, and CEO of Restrata LLC, a security and risk technology subscription business.

Mr. Bance holds a degree in City and Regional Planning from the University of Wales, Cardiff.

