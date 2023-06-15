Skai Uses Clari’s Revenue Platform as the Single Source of Truth for All Things Revenue

Omnichannel marketing leader runs its entire revenue process on Clari, bringing data-driven decision-making to every revenue moment

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRO—Skai, a leading omnichannel marketing platform, has turned running revenue into a science since deploying the Clari Revenue Platform to bring world-class, data-driven technology to its end-to-end revenue process, according to data released today by Clari.

Skai helps brands such as PepsiCo, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG, and Vodafone manage, measure, and optimize their marketing campaigns. The company chose Clari as its strategic revenue platform to empower its sales force with greater science and data-driven decision making. Skai has replaced the spreadsheets and siloed applications it previously relied upon and now uses Clari across its entire revenue process, from business reviews to global forecast meetings.

“Clari has become our single source of truth for all things revenue at Skai,” said Sandy Shanman, Chief Revenue Officer, Skai. “There is no hiding. Everything is transparent. Everyone is held accountable. By the time we get off a call, we have identified the gaps and created a plan to eliminate them. Everyone knows exactly where we stand.”

Shanman is a Salesforce power user and advocate, but believes the software requires a lot of configuration to get real-time, meaningful data. He was won over by how quickly he could forecast with Clari, breaking down the data by various layers of management, drilling into individual contributor data in real-time, and changing filters to get exactly what he wanted.

Skai is now creating more sophisticated dashboards to review the pipeline from many dimensions: Individual contributors vs. teams, region vs. region, marketing vs. SDR vs. Account Executive, and current quarter compared to previous quarter. In addition, Clari has transformed Skai’s weekly global forecast meetings. Now, the complex work is done before the meetings take place, allowing company leadership to use Clari in real-time to identify and mitigate issues, from product gaps to legal bottlenecks.

Stephanie Herndon, Skai’s vice president of revenue operations, cites Clari’s ease-of-use for helping the company effect a “total shift” in how it runs its business. “Clari was easy to use from day one — I just picked it up and started using it,” remarked Herndon. “Clari is so intuitive.”

Having seen a positive impact using Clari as a source of truth, enabling more effective decision-making, and facilitating real-time meetings, Shanman is determined to maximize Clari’s extensive capabilities. Skai recently started using Clari Copilot to make its sales force more productive with conversation-based call summaries, next steps, and suggested actions, and is doling out fun call signs — “Ice Man,” “Goose,” “Sparky” — to reps who win “the best Clari call of the week.”

Shanman sees revenue as a process “with no finish line” and is committed to its continual improvement, concluding “it keeps getting better as we grow with Clari.”

About Skai

Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform that uniquely connects data and performance media for informed decisions, high efficiencies, and optimal returns. Its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, Snap, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Roundel, Criteo, CitrusAd, Pinterest, Microsoft, Apple Search Ads, and more.

For over 15 years, Skai has been trusted by an impressive roster of brands, including PepsiCo, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG, and Vodafone. The company is headquartered out of Tel Aviv, with seven international locations, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango, and Qumra Capital. Visit skai.io for more information.

About Clari

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration & Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: Revenue. More than 1,000 organizations rely on Clari’s Revenue Platform to connect all revenue-critical employees, processes, and systems to drive a breakthrough in revenue precision. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Scott Behles



Clari



sbehles@clari.com

Scott Johnston



Big Valley Marketing for Clari EMEA



scott@johnstoncomms.nl