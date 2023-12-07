SIXT Named Best Car Rental Company in North America at Annual Business Traveler Awards

Achievement marks second straight year the premium mobility provider named Best Car Rental Company in North America by Business Traveler

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE – the global leader in premium mobility services – has been named the “Best Car Rental Company in North America” for the second consecutive year at the 2023 Business Traveler North America Awards. Once again, the premium mobility provider impressed in key criteria such as attractive weekly rates and access to 24/7 customer service and roadside assistance. In addition, SIXT stood out among the competition for its premium vehicle fleet and service.





Business Traveler is a monthly magazine distributed in airline lounges at airports across North America, as well as in private jet terminals, select private membership and country clubs, and high-end business hotels. The Business Traveler North America Awards celebrate the best in travel, including all areas of transportation. A distinguished group of aviation experts, hospitality leaders and editors nominate brands, with a short list of honorees released to Business Traveler readers for their votes. SIXT was one of three car rental companies nominated for Best Car Rental Company in North America.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT USA & Canada: “Being recognized as the best car rental company in North America by Business Traveler two years in a row is a great honor for us. It affirms SIXT’s position as a leader in the competitive North America rental car market and shows that business travelers recognize and value our premium fleet and service. At the same time, it motivates us to continuously improve the customer experience, especially for business travelers.”

Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 22 states and now serves 43 of the most important airports in the U.S. where it has grown rapidly through its commitment to offering a premium fleet and car rental experience at an affordable price.

Benefits for business travelers include attractive corporate rates, electronic invoicing, and digital account services, including the convenience of booking via SIXT.com or the SIXT app and Mobile Check-In which is now available at 40 U.S. airport and downtown locations. SIXT will continue to expand in the U.S. and Canada with the opening of additional locations next year.

About SIXT

SIXT SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2022, the SIXT Group achieved a record consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 550 million and a significant increase in consolidated revenues to EUR 3.07 billion. SIXT SE has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

https://about.sixt.com

