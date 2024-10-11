SixMap Founder Dr. Austin Murdock Recognized as Rising Star in Computer Science at 2024 UMBC Alumni Awards

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SixMap Inc., a leader in automated continuous threat exposure management, proudly announces that its Founder, Dr. Austin Murdock has received the 2024 UMBC Rising Star Award at this year’s UMBC Alumni Awards. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Alumni Association recognizes its graduates for their accomplishments in both their careers and personal lives, as well as their contributions to the university.





Dr. Murdock attended UMBC, a top-ranked national university with very high research activity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. During his time at UMBC, he participated in the Meyerhoff Scholars Program and was funded by the National Security Agency. He was also the president of the Council of Computing Majors and was a HackUMBC finalist. He graduated from UMBC summa cum laude and received the UMBC Outstanding Achievement in Computer Science award.

SixMap, founded by Dr. Murdock, is a deep technology firm based in Columbia, Maryland, that specializes in cybersecurity solutions for the Fortune 1000 and the Department of Defense. Dr. Murdock has served as the Principal Investigator for multiple SixMap Department of Defense Small Business Innovation Research Awards. He is a subject matter expert in cybersecurity, computer networking, high-performance computing and machine learning.

“It is an honor to be recognized with this year’s UMBC Rising Star Award,” said Dr. Murdock. “I am deeply grateful for the impact UMBC has had on my career and my life. The success of SixMap is a testament to the education and mentorship I received at UMBC, which was foundational in building SixMap and our ability to support our mission to ‘defend the Nation and the global Internet.’”

About SixMap Inc.

SixMap is the leading Automated Cyber Defense Platform for continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) across today’s largest, most complex and dynamic enterprise and government environments. With zero network impact and zero agents, SixMap automatically discovers all Internet-facing assets across IPv4 and IPv6 to deliver the most comprehensive external attack surface visibility. The platform identifies vulnerabilities, correlates proprietary and open-source threat intelligence, and provides actionable insights to defend against imminent threats with supervised proactive response capabilities. The SixMap team brings deep intelligence community expertise and best practices to the defense of both U.S. Federal agencies and Fortune 500 corporations. Visit https://www.sixmap.io/.

