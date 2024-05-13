SIXGEN Attracts Renowned Leaders to Board, Reinforcing Its Role at the Forefront of Cyber and National Security

ANNAPOLIS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a significant endorsement of its leadership in cybersecurity across the digital battlespace, SIXGEN is proud to announce the appointment of two distinguished figures – Andrew Boyd and Lt. Gen. Charles Moore – to its board of directors. Mr. Boyd most recently served as the Director of the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence, and Lt. Gen. Moore retired as the Deputy Commander of USCYBERCOM.





These appointments underscore SIXGEN’s pivotal role in delivering leading-edge cyber solutions to critical U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. After decades of decorated service to the United States, SIXGEN eagerly welcomes these leaders to its team to further their impactful mission and bolster our national interests through enhanced growth and development of SIXGEN’s world class cyber offerings.

In their roles, Boyd and Moore will draw from their expansive expertise to assess future investments, advise the types of cyber capabilities that will have the greatest impact on enhancing our national security, offer strategic support to navigating government policies and regulations, and share federal market guidance.

Jack Wilmer, CEO of SIXGEN, commented, “Attracting esteemed leaders like Andy and General Moore to our board is a testament to SIXGEN’s standing as the forerunner in the full spectrum of cyber operations. We are fortunate to learn from their extensive experience as we shape the future of cyber, blending military and intelligence prowess with cutting edge capabilities.”

These strategic additions to the board are part of SIXGEN’s ongoing mission to deliver robust and innovative cyber solutions across the defense and intelligence sectors.

Andrew Boyd, former Director of the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence, brings extensive experience in intelligence collection and cybersecurity operations. His expertise will greatly enhance SIXGEN’s capabilities in developing sophisticated cybersecurity solutions for the intelligence community and vital national security interests.

Lieutenant General Charles Moore, most recently Deputy Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, offers a profound strategic perspective on national security at the highest ranks of U.S. Cyber policy and mission need. His leadership will strengthen SIXGEN’s commitment to continually evolving advanced technologies that redefine combat in the modern digital era.

About SIXGEN

SIXGEN is a mission-driven leader in cybersecurity, dedicated to supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, intelligence community, and other federal agencies. With a focus on operational excellence and innovative solutions, SIXGEN ensures operational mission success in the digital era across all cyber domains.

For more information about SIXGEN, please visit https://www.sixgen.io/

Contacts

Katherine Colquitt



Public Relations Specialist



Edelman Smithfield, SIXGEN



Katherine.Colquitt@edelmansmithfield.com