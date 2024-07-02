SIXGEN Acquires Secure-EE

Strategic Combination Enhances SIXGEN’s Leadership in Software Development Within the Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture & Other Highly Technical Cybersecurity Capabilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIXGEN, a full-spectrum solutions provider of cybersecurity products and expertise to U.S. national intelligence, defense and critical infrastructure customers, announced today its acquisition of Secure Enterprise Engineering, Inc. (“Secure-EE”). Secure-EE is a leading provider of bespoke cybersecurity products and services across various domains, and marks SIXGEN’s first acquisition following Washington Harbour Partners’ (“WHP”) investment in the company in November 2023. This acquisition brings unique capabilities, software products, tier I engineers and longstanding customer relationships, accelerating SIXGEN’s strategic vision to empower the digital warfighter.





“I am thrilled to combine forces with Laura, Shawn and the entire Secure-EE team to further amplify SIXGEN’s impact on the national mission,” said Jack Wilmer, CEO of SIXGEN. “Secure-EE has exceptionally differentiated proficiencies that are complementary to SIXGEN’s growth objectives and product roadmaps. This combination of talent and highly complementary IP creates a leading team and strengthens our ability to address the mission needs of our national partners and customers.”

Secure-EE utilizes its proprietary intellectual property (“IP”) to deliver a comprehensive suite of capabilities across multiple software infrastructure layers and cyber environments, including data management, provisioning, cyber tooling and command & control. Grounded in its unified platform of data management and integration based on the Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture (“JCWA”), Secure-EE enables operators to focus on mission objectives rather than system configuration and infrastructure management. Additionally, the company’s Distant Rook platform, designed for automated provisioning of joint deployable hunt kits, further enhances the impact of SIXGEN’s RAVEN ecosystem, offering customers rapid integration of new tools for dynamically evolving missions.

“SIXGEN is the ideal strategic partner for Secure-EE,” said Laura Montano, Secure-EE Founder & CEO. “I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish to date, and where we’re headed with SIXGEN and Washington Harbour. This combination will enable us to deliver an expanded set of capabilities and resources to both new and existing customers as we focus on achieving an even greater mission impact,” said Shawn Oles, Chief Technology Officer at Secure-EE. Both Laura and Shawn will join as senior members of the SIXGEN team, along with their extensive engineering and technical talent.

This strategic partnership will enable deeper collaborations on the rapid development of innovative technologies and the deployment of unique capabilities to a growing set of customers and end users. The companies share similar cultures and values, focusing on mission impact and cutting-edge technologies, and are committed to attracting and developing the best talent in the industry, all while building the new industry standard for multi-domain cyber operations.

“We have been extremely impressed with the vision and leadership of the SIXGEN team, and their relentless desire to bring modern solutions to critical national security missions,” said Mina Faltas, Washington Harbour’s Founder & Chief Investment Officer. “The combination of SIXGEN and Secure-EE brings together two cybersecurity leaders, now poised to make significant impacts for our country.”

The acquisition follows SIXGEN’s recent additions to its executive leadership team, with Jack Wilmer as Chief Executive Officer and Jonathan Sholtis as Chief Operating Officer. SIXGEN has also recently appointed renowned cybersecurity leaders across the digital battlespace to their Board of Directors, with Andrew Boyd and Lieutenant General Charles Moore.

Washington Harbour was advised by Morrison & Foerster on legal matters and PwC on financial. Davis Agnor Rapaport Skalny (DARS) served as legal advisor and Evergreen Advisors provided M&A advisory to Secure-EE.

About SIXGEN



SIXGEN is a mission-driven leader in cybersecurity, dedicated to supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, intelligence community, and other federal agencies. With a focus on operational excellence and innovative solutions, SIXGEN ensures operational mission success in the digital era across all cyber domains.

For more information, please visit www.sixgen.io.

About Secure-EE



Since its inception, Secure-EE has been providing disruptive cybersecurity system engineering, architecture, and operational capabilities to make customer’s missions execute faster, smarter, and more securely. The Company works directly with senior IC and DoD leaders to develop bleeding edge concepts, coordinate community buy-in, specify cybersecurity requirements, and drive implementation.

About Washington Harbour Partners



Washington Harbour Partners LP, based in Washington DC, is a private investment firm that brings a fresh approach to investors and founders, providing flexibility and deep operational expertise at all stages of the investment cycle – from growth equity to control buyouts to public markets. The firm has deep domain expertise in the areas of software, defense technologies, cybersecurity, government & business services, and technology-enabled consumer services.

For more information, please visit www.washingtonharbour.com.

Contacts

Media

Katherine Colquitt



katherine.colquitt@edelmansmithfield.com