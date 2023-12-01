Home Business Wire SiTime Completes Acquisition of Clock Products from Aura Semiconductor
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SITM #AcquisitionSiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of clock products from Aura Semiconductor and licensing its clock IP. The deal accelerates SiTime’s roadmap and advances the company’s vision to become the only provider of completed and differentiated precision timing products.


About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

