Sitemetric Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Construction–The leaders of pioneering construction-tech business Sitemetric are thrilled to announce that the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S.-based private companies. In making the list, Sitemetric joins past honorees such as Microsoft, Zoom, Meta/Facebook, and other construction technology companies such as Procore.

Since 2007, the Inc. 5000 lists the U.S.’s fastest-growing privately held companies, from a field of many thousands more applicants from all sectors. Companies must meet criteria including four consecutive years of revenue generation. Sitemetric comes in at #1453 on the 2024 list, based on 356% revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. The business is ranked #80 among all construction businesses on the list and #137 among Texas-based companies. See Sitemetric’s official ranking here.

“We are excited to make the Inc. 5000 list in our first attempt,” says Sitemetric cofounder and CEO Brian Thomas. “It shows we are making good on our commitment to provide the highest levels of customer value and experience. Making the list is validation not only of our business model and offerings but how forward-looking our customers are in applying the latest technology to ensure the safety, security, and success of their construction sites.”

Sitemetric offers smart badging, real-time-location systems, emergency mustering, and other solutions for construction projects of every size, across sectors. Currently, the business has over 9,200 companies and 330,000 workers using its platform, representing over 128 million worker hours and over 1.2 billion time and location events detected onsite. Sitemetric continuously uses customer input to enhance its products and services, including soon-to-be-available AI-based solutions.

Sitemetric turns technology into services that transform how the world is built.

We offer an industry-leading connected jobsite and workforce platform that enables our customers to ensure the safety, security, and success of their construction sites.

Sitemetric works closely with owners, general contractors, subcontractors, and construction workers to customize offerings to their needs, including smart badging, digital onboarding, real-time location systems, mass texting, integrated turnstiles, real-time reporting, emergency mustering, and others.

We currently serve as a trusted partner to a growing number of the U.S.’s largest, most forward-looking owners and contractors, with thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of workers already on the Sitemetric platform. Together, we are leading the change in how the world is built.

