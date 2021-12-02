Home Blog
Harris Williams Advises TPC Training on its Sale to American Safety Council
RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TPC Training (TPC), a portfolio company of Frontenac...
Immuta Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AWS--Immuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, today strengthened its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by announcing its participation in...
AWS Announces AWS Amplify Studio
New visual development environment for creating rich user interfaces extends AWS Amplify to make it easier for developers to create fully customizable web applications...
IDE Water Technologies Names Alon Tavor CEO of IDE Group Amid Organizational Changes Designed to Advance Strategic Projects
Leadership shifts strengthen strategy of IDE Group KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDE Technologies, a global leader in water treatment solutions, today announced leadership changes designed to further...
AWS Announces AWS Cloud WAN
New managed WAN service makes it faster and easier for enterprises to build, manage, and monitor a global network that seamlessly connects cloud and...
Rimini Street Awarded 2021 Stevie People’s Choice Award for Favorite Computer Services Company
The International Business Awards’ Company of the Year winners qualified for the public vote; Rimini Street won Company of the Year - Computer Services...
Skillsoft Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced that it will report its fiscal...
Mandiant Recognized as a Large Provider of Cyber Security Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm
Mandiant included in “Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021” analyst report MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MNDT #analyst--Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber...
NICE Positioned as a Leader in Workforce Optimization By Independent Research Firm
NICE received the highest possible scores across 21 criteria, including innovation roadmap, workforce management, intraday schedule management, employee engagement, AI and ML HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NICE--NICE...
Amber Studio and Arden Association Bring Vibrant Digital Art to Let’s Glow SF
From December 3-12, visitors to the San Francisco Financial District can experience "A Winter Dream" visual journey combining music and digital art across the...
AI in Cybersecurity: How to Cut Through the Overhype and Maximize the Potential
New ISACA guide explores how AI, ML and DL are most—and least—effective in cybersecurity SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning...
Aruba Extends Network Segmentation Into the Cloud Through Integration With AWS Cloud WAN
Customers can now extend network segmentation end-to-end across the LAN, SD-WAN fabric and cloud, while leveraging the AWS Global Network to improve security and...
Messagepoint Announces OEM Agreement with Sefas
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Messagepoint announced today that it has entered into a global OEM partnership with Sefas. Messagepoint will leverage Sefas Designer’s communications composition capabilities in...
Shiftsmart Raises $95 Million in a Series B to Transform the Labor Industry for Workers and Employers Alike
Company also doubled revenue year over year as tight labor market increases demand for smarter staffing solutions heading into 2022 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shiftsmart, the leading...
Optomec Establishes 3D Printed Electronics Technical Advisory Board with Top Industry Leaders
Expert Team brings unparalleled real-world experience with Production Applications ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optomec, a leading manufacturer of solutions for 3D Printed Electronics and 3D Printed Metal,...
Daikin Strengthens Residential and Commercial Presence in Pacific Northwest with Two Key Acquisitions
Washington state-based Thermal Supply and AirReps join Daikin group HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AirReps--Daikin North America LLC (Daikin) has continued its ambitious customer-focused growth with the acquisition of...
Dibbs Launches ‘Sell With Dibbs,’ Enabling Fractional Sales of Users’ Own Collectibles
New product offering establishes Dibbs as a two-sided marketplace Dibbs receives investment from Amazon LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NFT--Dibbs, the only 24/7, fractional collectibles marketplace powered by blockchain,...
Prosimo and AWS Deliver Innovative New Services to Simplify Cloud Networking
Integration with New AWS Services Simplify Cross-Region Connectivity on AWS and Management of Hybrid Architectures News Summary: Prosimo announces a strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services...
EngageSmart Named a 2021 Top Workplace in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe
BRAINTREE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced that it was...
Snapcommerce Ranks 5th in Deloitte’s 2021 North America Technology Fast 500™ Winners
Named Canada’s #1 Fastest Growing Company in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Awards SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapcommerce, the mobile commerce platform that maximizes consumer savings, is proud...
Ubyon Demonstrates Industry’s First Identity-Asserted Access Service on AWS Cloud WAN
Enables enterprises to build secure, global cloud networks in minutes CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubyon, a Silicon Valley startup, today demonstrated a new enterprise cloud access solution...
Sound Life Sciences Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Industry’s First Contactless Sonar-based Respiratory Monitor for Smart Devices
The software solution is poised to enhance telemedicine and remote patient monitoring by offering clinically relevant data without the need for hardware SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthtech--Sound Life...
Netsmart Accelerates AI Healthcare Technology Innovations with Acquisition of Remarkable Health
OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Acquisition--Netsmart announced today it has acquired Remarkable Health, an industry-leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and software solutions for behavioral...
Space Development Agency Approves L3Harris’ Missile-Tracking Satellite Design
Highlights: Design review affirms L3Harris satellite build plans and technology Sustains rapid development pace to address accelerating threat environment Highlights L3Harris’ investment in end-to-end satellite solutions MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS...
Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group Fund, Provides AI Company Eureka with Growth Capital Funding
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and MUFG joint venture fund, has provided growth funding for Eureka, a leader in unlocking the vast...
Observe.AI named 2021 “Hot Vendor” in AI for the Intelligent Contact Center by Aragon Research
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Observe.AI, an Intelligent Workforce Platform that transforms contact centers using AI-powered conversation intelligence, today announced it has been named a 2021 “Hot...
ORISE Is Accepting Applications for the 2022 Mickey Leland Energy Fellowship Program From Graduate and Undergraduate Students
Application deadline is January 10, 2022 OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MickeyLeland--The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) is currently accepting applications for the U.S....
Convergint Acquires Universal Security Systems, Bolstering Global Growth
Acquisition welcomes nearly 100 colleagues, strengthening vertical market expertise and client servicing capabilities SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced...
OpenSolar Announces New Partnership With Ironridge
Innovators in Software and Hardware Join Forces to Scale Solar Uptake World’s Strongest and Most Reliable Solar Racking and Mounting Systems Now Available on the...
Riassunto: L’integrazione di Orbital Insight con la piattaforma ArcGIS di Esri semplificherà l’analisi delle immagini acquisite attraverso satelliti e...
Le organizzazioni operanti nei settori della difesa, dell’intelligence e commerciale potranno ora accedere prontamente alle mappe base e visualizzare i dati attraverso Orbital Insight...
Privitar Supports Broader Use and Sharing of Data Across Borders with Introduction of NOVLT Tokenization
Privitar NOVLT will be offered alongside vaulted tokenization, giving customers full flexibility to customize their approach to data protection based on individual use cases LONDON...
The Six Ingredients for Supercharging B2B CX
New Global Study Reveals How Current Events Influence the B2B Buying Process COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merkle B2B, part of Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience...
United Kingdom K-12 Online Tutoring Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $4.5 Billion – Need for...
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK is...
Medallia Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer
Medallia achieved furthest placement for completeness of vision SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced that it has...
Qualtrics Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer
Qualtrics recognized as a Leader for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of...
Alida Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer Solutions
The Gartner evaluation recognizes Alida for its vision and execution TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced it has been named...
Capstone CEO Announces FCC EMC Certification Is Finalized
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily...
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update...
Mirantis Launches DevOpsCare for All Major Kubernetes Platforms
DevOpsCare, powered by Lens, boosts developer productivity and job satisfaction by removing infrastructure concerns and freeing devs to focus on building great applications CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
CAES’ RadHard Microelectronics to Help Defend Earth from Planetary Collisions
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defense, has announced that its radiation hardened microelectronics is on board NASA’s...
Axiante: per il 2022 puntate sul design thinking
Basato su cinque principi, il Design Thinking è un valido modello di sviluppo per affrontare le sfide della trasformazione digitale in atto. Secondo il Partner Director Strategic Accounts di Axiante, Antonio Dagata
Riassunto: i2c stringe una collaborazione con BEYON Money e Visa per il lancio nel Bahrein della prima super applicazione...
La divisione specializzata in tecnologie per il settore finanziario di Batelco, la maggiore società di telecomunicazioni del Paese, lancerà la prima super app per...
Amazon EC2: nuove istanze potenziate da Amd, Aws Graviton2 e Nvidia
Aws ha annunciato le nuove istanze Amazon EC2 G5g potenziate da processori Graviton2 e GPU NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core, nonché le istanze general purpose Amazon EC2 M6a
Il cloud XaaS può produrre in Italia 222 miliardi di euro in cinque anni
Uno studio di Ambrosetti per Hpe individua nel cloud Xaas il modello sostenibile per la competitività e la crescita del nostro Paese
Hopp ottiene un finanziamento da 2,8 milioni di dollari da Brunnur Ventures per la realizzazione di un franchising globale...
REYKJAVIK, Islanda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hopp (www.hopp.bike), la società di noleggio scooter elettrici sostenibili, è lieta di annunciare di aver ottenuto un investimento del valore di 2,8...
Lotta al ransomware: Cohesity integra la data protection con Cisco SecureX
L’integrazione Cohesity-Cisco potenzia gli strumenti di SecOps con automazione operativa, accelera il rilevamento delle minacce e i tassi di risposta agli attacchi
Cloudastructure Continues Expansion With Addition of Veteran CFO
Greg Smitherman will leverage financial leadership background to spur growth SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudastructure, the first Silicon Valley cloud-based surveillance company, today announced the addition of...
NWN Carousel Named Official Cloud Communications Provider of Boston College Athletics
Industry’s leading cloud communications provider partners with one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the Northeast to deliver a flexible, hybrid environments WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS...
Govini Chairman and 32nd Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work to Receive Peace Through Strength Award at 2021 Reagan...
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute will be honoring Robert Work, the 32nd Deputy Secretary of Defense and Govini Chairman, at...