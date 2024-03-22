SITE Technologies Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Expand on Record 2023 Growth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SITE Technologies, the market leader in Asset Management & Data Analytics, today disclosed that the company has hired Miles Kirkpatrick as its CRO. This appointment follows a record sales year, in which SITE more than doubled its revenue.









Owners and managers of commercial, industrial, and government properties all have one thing in common, those properties need to have inspections completed on a regular basis. If not addressed early, degradation and failures in pavements, roofs, and facades exponentially get worse over time costing companies billions in repair costs. Due to the excessive amount of time, resources, and money it takes to manually evaluate each asset, leading property owners are typically only inspecting less than 10% of their portfolio regularly.

The SITE platform delivers planning, budgeting, and property management tools built for asset managers and property owners. SITE’s interactive platform helps asset managers automate their CapEx planning using visual data and provides predictive and actionable insights. SITE has revolutionized this process by developing technology that allows companies to gather detailed data about thousands of sites worldwide in a matter of days, as opposed to months. SITE utilizes image capture sources to gather data, stitch those images together to create a high-resolution map, run those orthomosaics through proprietary AI/ML models to automatically detect degradation, and develop accurate repair plans based on customer-specific requirements. This data is stored in a user-friendly, high-tech repository where customers can easily view, manage, and maintain every aspect of their properties with the click of a button.

“We are excited that Miles has joined our team as CRO. He has a proven track record of leading GTM organizations at leading SaaS companies and will help us accelerate through our next growth phase,” said Dan Duffy CEO of SITE Technologies.

Miles Kirkpatrick arrives at SITE from Productiv where he served as their CRO for two years leading their GTM organization. Previously, he served as VP, Central US, and Canada at Sprinklr and Vice President at Salesforce. He has also worked at technology firms Microsoft and The Rubicon Project.

“I have been following the team at SITE for several years and watched them develop technology that is disrupting the property and asset management industry through its innovative AI driven approach. I am incredibly grateful to contribute to their next phase of growth and to be a part of a team that is a pillar of the Chicago tech community,” said Miles Kirkpatrick CRO of SITE Technologies.

About SITE

SITE is an innovative asset management and data analytics company whose team of experts develop best-in-class technology solutions by utilizing proprietary AI modeling. The SITE platform delivers proactive, predictable, and actionable data that will extend the lifespan of your assets and reduce the reliance on cumbersome “boots on the ground” assessments. SITE’s current customers include the world’s top commercial and industrial property owners. To learn more about SITE, click here.

Contacts

SITE Media Contact



Dan Duffy, CEO



info@sitetechnologies.io