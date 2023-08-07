Sisense Appoints Ayala Michelson Chief Product Officer as Company Continues to Demonstrate Strong Financial and Product Growth

Michelson to Guide Sisense’s Overarching Product Strategy with Emphasis on Product-Led Growth and a Robust Product Roadmap

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sisense, a platform that provides thousands of companies with the ability to build and embed analytics into customer-facing data products, today announces the appointment of Ayala Michelson as Chief Products and Technology Officer, as well as General Manager of its Israeli operation. Michelson will oversee product engineering, product management and product marketing. Emphasis will be placed on product-led growth and providing developers with the tools they need to flexibly and efficiently embed analytics into their products and platforms. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Sisense naming Ariel Katz CEO and Kristina Agassi, COO and signifies an expansion of the company’s executive team.





Michelson brings to Sisense over 20 years experience in developing and delivering innovative products, having most recently served Executive Vice President of Product and Analytics at Gloat, an agile workforce operating system. At Gloat, Michelson spearheaded the launch of Gloat Talent Marketplace, a new product category as well as helped the company introduce new Data and Analytics product lines. With a strong background in SaaS platforms and data analytics, Michelson has also held leadership roles at SimilarWeb and Perion and has a MBA in Finance and Marketing from Tel Aviv University and a B.S.C in Computer Science and Math from Bar-Ilan University.

“I have a passion for building and scaling complex products from inception to impact and I am excited to bring that passion and expertise to Sisense, a company that has shown great leadership and traction in the embedded analytics market,” said Ayala Michelson, Chief Product Officer, Sisense. “In the coming months, you will see several new offerings from Sisense, targeted at helping engineering teams more efficiently and strategically embed data analytics into their products. I am delighted to be joining the Sisense team at such an exciting time.”

In the past year, Sisense has hit multiple financial milestones including profitability and double-digit product growth. Additionally, in June 2023, Sisense secured a term loan facility of $60 million with Hercules Capital, Inc., the leading and largest specialty finance company providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies. This, combined with recent awards, such as being named a Visionary by Gartner for the 6th time, and a Leader in G2’s report for Embedded BI, position the company as the de facto leader in the embedded analytics space.

“There are few roles as important as Chief Product Officer in any company and I am confident Ayala will provide immense value to Sisense, helping us to deliver the forward-looking, technologically advanced analytics products our customers have come to expect at a cadence that keeps pace with our ever-evolving industry,” said Ariel Katz, CEO, Sisense.

Sisense believes the smallest insights can drive large-scale business decisions. From retail to life sciences to manufacturing, Sisense is the powerhouse behind customer experiences that increase user adoption and support smart, quick business moves. For product leaders, this means providing customers with uncomplicated tools for intuitive, insightful ways of working. With Sisense analytics tools, IT and BI teams can help everyone at their company analyze, explore, and collaborate to uncover valuable insights. By embedding AI-powered analytics with unprecedented speed, Sisense empowers key decision-makers to convert data into revenue with the knowledge to act. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world.

